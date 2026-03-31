ALWAYS ON: Huawei builds intelligent systems for 24/7 data

Noel Chris Bagay, senior data center product manager at Huawei, said infrastructure must deliver both speed and capacity, particularly for systems running around the clock.

“For health care, it’s very important for us to have capacity and performance at the same time,” Bagay said, noting that hospitals must process large volumes of patient data and imaging in real time.

He added that demand also spikes in finance, especially during holidays like Holy Week, when transaction volumes increase.“It’s very important that even if a lot of people [are transacting], we need to have the same level of service always,” he said.

Huawei said its infrastructure is designed to support consistent performance during these periods by combining server, storage and network capabilities into a unified system.

Bagay also positioned Huawei as an alternative to traditional virtualization platforms, citing rising costs and complexity in legacy setups.

“With this one… whatever you need, that’s the only thing that you’re going to increase,” he said, referring to Huawei’s ability to scale computing or storage independently.

The company said its platform integrates computing, networking and storage into a single management interface, allowing IT teams to manage systems more efficiently.

“All of the equipment… you can manage all of them in just one GUI,” Bagay said.

Huawei also highlighted its storage consolidation approach, which allows businesses to combine different storage types into a single system while maintaining performance and capacity.

The system includes predictive capabilities that forecast storage needs and detect potential failures in advance.

“If a disk is set to fail 14 days from now, you will see it right away,” Bagay said.

To improve reliability, Huawei introduced an active-active storage architecture that keeps data accessible even if one controller fails.

The company also showcased its enterprise backup solution, Ocean Protect, which allows applications to continue running even during system failures.

“You can actually live mount… while the application is down, you can run the application on the OceanProtect,” Bagay said.

Security remains a key concern, with Huawei promoting built-in ransomware protection that can detect threats and restore data to its original state.

“There is a way… it will not be able to delete, it will not be able to encrypt, it cannot corrupt, it will always go back to its original state,” Bagay said.

Huawei executives also pointed to the growing role of artificial intelligence in enterprise networks.

Joel Nuesca, chief network technical officer, said industries are moving toward intelligent systems that require faster, more reliable networks capable of handling large volumes of data.

“[AI] will help you in terms of your decision-making, enhance your operations and maintenance, and provide you a better user experience,” Nuesca said.

He added that modern networks must deliver “zero delays, zero network disruptions, and zero information loss,” as businesses rely more on real-time applications.