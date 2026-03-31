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AFP flags 90 unauthorized Chinese ships in Philippine waters

AFP flags 90 unauthorized Chinese ships in Philippine waters
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The Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) monitored 22,755 vessels traversing Philippine waters in March 2026, including 90 “unauthorized” Chinese ships operating in key areas of the West Philippine Sea.

AFP flags 90 unauthorized Chinese ships in Philippine waters
Navy: Chinese vessels continue illegal presence in Phl waters

In a statement, Philippine Navy spokesperson Rear Admiral Roy Vincent Trinidad said 19,328 of the vessels were foreign-flagged while 3,428 were domestic. Of the total, 14,990 responded to radio challenges, while 7,765 failed to comply with international protocols.

AFP flags 90 unauthorized Chinese ships in Philippine waters
Navy tracks 62 Chinese vessels at WPS

Trinidad said the 90 Chinese vessels—belonging to the People’s Liberation Army Navy and China Coast Guard—were detected in Bajo de Masinloc, Pag-asa, Ayungin Shoal, and Escoda Shoal. He described the activities as “illegal, coercive, aggressive, and deceptive,” stressing that the AFP will continue to document intrusions and maintain its presence to protect the country’s maritime domain.

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Chinese vessels

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