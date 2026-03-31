AFP flags 90 unauthorized Chinese ships in Philippine waters

The Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) monitored 22,755 vessels traversing Philippine waters in March 2026, including 90 “unauthorized” Chinese ships operating in key areas of the West Philippine Sea.
In a statement, Philippine Navy spokesperson Rear Admiral Roy Vincent Trinidad said 19,328 of the vessels were foreign-flagged while 3,428 were domestic. Of the total, 14,990 responded to radio challenges, while 7,765 failed to comply with international protocols.
Trinidad said the 90 Chinese vessels—belonging to the People’s Liberation Army Navy and China Coast Guard—were detected in Bajo de Masinloc, Pag-asa, Ayungin Shoal, and Escoda Shoal. He described the activities as “illegal, coercive, aggressive, and deceptive,” stressing that the AFP will continue to document intrusions and maintain its presence to protect the country’s maritime domain.