AFP: China normalizing illegal presence in West Philippine Sea

Trinidad cited recent incidents involving dangerous maneuvers by a Chinese warship and the alleged use of fire-control radar against Philippine vessels conducting patrols in the area.

Despite this, he said the AFP remains committed to de-escalation and will not be provoked into retaliation.

“Amid all the illegal, the coercive and aggressive actions being conducted against us, the AFP will not be provoked to escalate the situation. All our actions will remain professional and within the bounds of international law,” Trinidad said.

He added that recent encounters involving “gray ship to gray ship” interactions between the PLA Navy and the Philippine Navy were intentional and unprofessional, but stressed that the military would continue to act with restraint.

“They are trying to establish their illegal presence. They are trying to normalize their illegal presence in the West Philippine Sea,” he said.