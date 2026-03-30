Ridon: Petition to halt VP Duterte impeachment likely to be dismissed by SC

He emphasized that the Supreme Court had already ruled that impeachment proceedings fall squarely within Congress’ exclusive domain, and that the House’s own rules satisfy constitutional due process requirements.

“Ito ang Supreme Court resolution… sinabi ng SC na ang rules mismo ng Kongreso on impeachment ay sumusunod sa due process rights ng impeachable officials,” he said.

Because of this, he added, petitioners cannot claim the House justice committee is conducting an improper or unconstitutional probe.

The petition for certiorari and prohibition, with a temporary restraining order, was filed on 27 March by a group of lawyers led by Israelito Torreon, who clarified that they were acting as citizens/taxpayers, not as Duterte’s counsel.

Ridon underscored that the committee’s issuance of subpoenas for documents, such as Duterte’s SALNs, is a constitutionally grounded mechanism.

“Hindi po pwedeng pag-debatehan ang kapangyarihan ng Kongreso na makapagsabpina ng dokumento at mga tao… objective lang nito ay hanapin ang katotohanan,” he said.

As for the upcoming hearings on 14 April, Ridon insisted the process would move forward unless the Supreme Court issues a temporary restraining order.

“At unless mag-issue ang SC ng TRO, tuloy ang hearing… magtutuloy-tuloy,” he said, noting that documents, including Duterte’s SALNs if authenticated, will be evaluated over the next two weeks.

He also cast doubt on statements from Duterte’s camp that the Vice President had no involvement in the petition.

The House representative claimed that some of the petitioners had previously worked to block earlier impeachment complaints against Duterte.

“Walang naniniwala… na wala siyang kinalaman sa petisyon… Yung nag-file ng previous civilian suit ay isa sa mga main petitioner din nitong complaint na ito,” he said.

Addressing claims that the Vice President’s rights are being violated, Ridon said Duterte is being afforded due process at every stage of the proceedings.

“It cannot be said na due process was not afforded to her… sa bawat stage may pagkakataon ang Pangalang Pangulo na magsagot at mag-presenta ng ebidensya,” he said.

He added that the impeachment phase in the House is not a trial, and thus her lawyers cannot demand cross-examination.

“Hindi talaga pwede mag-cross-examine ang mga abogado kasi yan ay ginagawa sa trial and we are not conducting a trial here,” he said.

The impeachment complaint against Duterte stems from allegations of misuse of confidential funds and abuse of authority—charges her camp has denied.

The Supreme Court has not yet acted on the petition seeking to halt the ongoing proceedings.