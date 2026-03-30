Dear Atty. Peachy,

I have been employed at a small private company for roughly two years. Lately, my employer has started demanding that we work extra hours beyond our normal shifts without extra compensation, claiming that we are “on a fixed salary” anyway. Often, this results in us working an additional 1 to 2 hours daily, particularly during peak times.

I’ve checked my employment contract, which mentions my monthly pay but doesn’t specify anything regarding overtime or exemptions. When I informally brought this up, I was told that it is “standard practice” and that I should be thankful for having stable employment.

I want to know: Am I entitled to overtime pay even though I have a fixed monthly salary? If I am, what actions can I take without jeopardizing my job?

Sincerely,

Dennis

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Dear Dennis,

According to Philippine labor law, specifically the Labor Code, employees are generally entitled to overtime pay for any work performed beyond eight hours in a day, unless they meet specific exemptions.

Having a fixed monthly salary does not automatically exempt you from receiving overtime pay. The law stipulates that overtime work must be compensated at an additional rate of at least 25 percent on regular days, with higher rates applicable on holidays and rest days.