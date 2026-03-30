Nicole Laurel Asensio: Shure’s first Philippine music ambassador

If you’ve stepped into a Manila bar lately, you’ve probably noticed the shift. The loud, stadium-thumping rock of a few years ago is giving way to something more intimate: neon signs, martinis, and the soulful pull of a jazz standard. At the center of this "speakeasy" revival is Nicole Laurel Asensio, who just hit a career milestone as the first-ever Philippine Brand Ambassador for Shure music.

For Nicole, this isn't a sudden pivot; it’s a full-circle moment. She’s been in the game for twenty years, cutting her teeth in the all-girl rock band General Luna before carving out a solo path she calls "Schizoprano"—a blend of her classical roots and rock-and-roll grit.