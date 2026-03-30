New DCPO director welcomed

Davao City — Col. Peter Madria officially assumed leadership of the Davao City Police Office (DCPO) on Monday, succeeding Col. Mannan C. Muarip during a change of command ceremony at Sandigan Hall.

The formal turnover marked a transition in leadership for the city’s primary law enforcement agency. During his inaugural address, Madria stressed that the change signifies a continuity of service and a commitment to maintaining peace and order in the city.

The ceremony included traditional arrival honors, the signing of relinquishment and assumption orders and the symbolic handover of the office property equipment inventory book.