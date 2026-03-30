Workers sort waste materials—primarily kitchen scraps—along Road 10 in Tondo, Manila, on the International Day of Zero Waste, 30 March 2026. According to the United Nations Environment Programme's 2024 Food Waste Index Report, the world wastes approximately 1 billion tons of edible food annually, severely impacting both global food security and the environment.

Workers sort waste materials—primarily kitchen scraps—along Road 10 in Tondo, Manila, on the International Day of Zero Waste, 30 March 2026. According to the United Nations Environment Programme's 2024 Food Waste Index Report, the world wastes approximately 1 billion tons of edible food annually, severely impacting both global food security and the environment. Toto Lozano











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