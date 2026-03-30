Diesel could top P156/L as prices continue to surge

PetroGazz and Unioil will increase gasoline prices will increase by P2.50 per liter while across Seoil network, gasoline prices will not move but its kerosene will increase by P2 per liter

Last week, diesel prices surged from P15 to P18 per liter, with regular diesel now costing between P107 and P134.30, and diesel plus reaching P114.99 to P144.20.