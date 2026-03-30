Diesel could top P156/L as prices continue to surge

Filipinos are bracing for another sharp jump in fuel prices starting Tuesday as oil companies announce fresh increases.
In separate advisories on Monday, PetroGazz, Unioil, and Seaoil said the prices of diesel, widely used in public transport and industry, is set to rise by P12.50 per liter, potentially pushing prices past P159 per liter in some areas.
PetroGazz and Unioil will increase gasoline prices will increase by P2.50 per liter while across Seoil network, gasoline prices will not move but its kerosene will increase by P2 per liter
Last week, diesel prices surged from P15 to P18 per liter, with regular diesel now costing between P107 and P134.30, and diesel plus reaching P114.99 to P144.20.
Gasoline increased moderately, with RON97 at P87.69 to P112.40, RON95 at P83.10 to P109.78, and RON91 at P82.60 to P102.50. Kerosene also climbed sharply, now priced at P111.99 to P165.79 per liter.
The Department of Energy is supposed to release the full nationwide list of fuel adjustments, with a press briefing originally scheduled for 2 p.m. now moved to 6 p.m.