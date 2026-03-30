Daily Feng Shui Horoscope by Master Hanz Cua

RAT

Love: You will choose peace over arguing. If something feels unclear, do not force an answer yet.

Health: Let your mind and eyes rest. Step away from screens when needed.

Career: Avoid overcommitting to weekend tasks. Keep your schedule light and manageable.

Wealth: Avoid spending without a clear plan. Stay mindful of small expenses.

Luck guide

Direction: West

Time: 8 to 10 a.m.

Number: 4

Advice: Organize your wallet and remove old receipts to refresh financial flow.