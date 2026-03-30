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Daily Feng Shui Horoscope by Master Hanz Cua

Tuesday (31 March 2026)
Daily Feng Shui Horoscope by Master Hanz Cua
Published on

RAT

Love: You will choose peace over arguing. If something feels unclear, do not force an answer yet.

Health: Let your mind and eyes rest. Step away from screens when needed.

Career: Avoid overcommitting to weekend tasks. Keep your schedule light and manageable.

Wealth: Avoid spending without a clear plan. Stay mindful of small expenses.

Luck guide

Direction: West

Time: 8 to 10 a.m.

Number: 4

Advice: Organize your wallet and remove old receipts to refresh financial flow.

OX

Love: Simplicity brings harmony. Actions matter more than long explanations today.

Health: Pay attention to your back and shoulders. Stretch and release tension.

Career: Light planning is better than immediate action. Take time to organize your thoughts.

Wealth: Stick to practical spending and avoid unnecessary purchases.

Luck guide

Direction: Southwest

Time: 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Number: 2

Advice: Place an earth-tone item at home to support stability and grounding.

TIGER

Love: Quiet observation will help more today. Do not react immediately to emotions.

Health: Avoid stress triggers and give yourself moments of calm.

Career: Pause before making any major decisions or moves.

Wealth: Hold off on impulsive buying.

Luck guide

Direction: South

Time: 1 to 3 p.m.

Number: 7

Advice: Limit screen time to maintain mental clarity and emotional balance.

RABBIT

Love: You seek emotional safety over excitement. Respect your own pace.

Health: Warm food and enough rest will restore your energy.

Career: A quiet day that brings personal realizations.

Wealth: Reorganize your budget and focus on priorities.

Luck guide

Direction: North

Time: 4 to 6 p.m.

Number: 3

Advice: Add a blue element to your space for calm and steady energy.

DRAGON

Love: Let things flow naturally. Releasing control will bring emotional ease.

Health: Watch for signs of fatigue and slow down when needed.

Career: Review goals instead of creating new plans.

Wealth: Avoid making big financial decisions today.

Luck guide

Direction: East

Time: 9 to 11 a.m.

Number: 8

Advice: Place a green plant in your space for renewal and fresh energy.

SNAKE

Love: Your energy is quiet but sincere. Feelings become clearer in silence.

Health: Earlier rest will improve your overall well-being.

Career: Focus on strategy and reflection before taking action.

Wealth: Avoid spending just to entertain yourself.

Luck guide

Direction: West

Time: 2 to 4 p.m.

Number: 6

Advice: Clean your window or workspace to gain a fresh perspective.

HORSE

Love: Things improve when you give each other space. Not all questions need answers today.

Health: Be mindful of fatigue and stress signals. Rest when needed.

Career: A slower pace will help protect your energy.

Wealth: Focus on essentials before spending on wants.

Luck guide

Direction: Northwest

Time: 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Number: 1

Advice: Organize personal items to improve focus and clarity.

GOAT

Love: Affection deepens when there is no rush. Gentle communication strengthens the bond.

Health: Avoid cold food and keep your body warm.

Career: Creative insight comes when you are relaxed and unpressured.

Wealth: Be mindful of over-generosity. Set limits where needed.

Luck guide

Direction: Southeast

Time: 7 to 9 a.m.

Number: 5

Advice: Add a purple accent to your space for inner calm and balance.

MONKEY

Love: Quiet companionship feels better than playful teasing today. Observe before reacting.

Health: Stretch often and reduce long screen exposure.

Career: Focus on fixing loose ends before starting something new.

Wealth: Review small expenses and cut unnecessary costs.

Luck guide

Direction: Southwest

Time: 3 to 5 p.m.

Number: 9

Advice: Declutter one small space to reset your energy.

ROOSTER

Love: Connection deepens when you soften your tone. Choose peace over being right.

Health: Take care of your stomach and throat. Avoid triggers.

Career: Organize files and notes for better workflow.

Wealth: Delay non-essential spending.

Luck guide

Direction: North

Time: 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Number: 6

Advice: Use a metal item or organizer to support focus and order.

DOG

Love: Your presence is enough. Avoid giving advice and simply listen.

Health: Stay hydrated and eat light meals.

Career: A balanced day that supports teamwork and cooperation.

Wealth: Fix your priorities before making decisions.

Luck guide

Direction: East

Time: 1 to 3 p.m.

Number: 3

Advice: Organize your entry space to invite calm and smooth energy flow.

PIG

Love: You seek inner peace more than excitement. Reflect on who truly matters.

Health: Avoid late meals and too much sugar.

Career: Maintain a slow but steady pace.

Wealth: Practice discipline before reward.

Luck guide

Direction: South

Time: 9 to 11 a.m.

Number: 8

Advice: Add a red accent to your space for grounded motivation.

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