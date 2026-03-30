Daily Feng Shui Horoscope by Master Hanz Cua

RAT
Love: You will choose peace over arguing. If something feels unclear, do not force an answer yet.
Health: Let your mind and eyes rest. Step away from screens when needed.
Career: Avoid overcommitting to weekend tasks. Keep your schedule light and manageable.
Wealth: Avoid spending without a clear plan. Stay mindful of small expenses.
Luck guide
Direction: West
Time: 8 to 10 a.m.
Number: 4
Advice: Organize your wallet and remove old receipts to refresh financial flow.
OX
Love: Simplicity brings harmony. Actions matter more than long explanations today.
Health: Pay attention to your back and shoulders. Stretch and release tension.
Career: Light planning is better than immediate action. Take time to organize your thoughts.
Wealth: Stick to practical spending and avoid unnecessary purchases.
Luck guide
Direction: Southwest
Time: 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.
Number: 2
Advice: Place an earth-tone item at home to support stability and grounding.
TIGER
Love: Quiet observation will help more today. Do not react immediately to emotions.
Health: Avoid stress triggers and give yourself moments of calm.
Career: Pause before making any major decisions or moves.
Wealth: Hold off on impulsive buying.
Luck guide
Direction: South
Time: 1 to 3 p.m.
Number: 7
Advice: Limit screen time to maintain mental clarity and emotional balance.
RABBIT
Love: You seek emotional safety over excitement. Respect your own pace.
Health: Warm food and enough rest will restore your energy.
Career: A quiet day that brings personal realizations.
Wealth: Reorganize your budget and focus on priorities.
Luck guide
Direction: North
Time: 4 to 6 p.m.
Number: 3
Advice: Add a blue element to your space for calm and steady energy.
DRAGON
Love: Let things flow naturally. Releasing control will bring emotional ease.
Health: Watch for signs of fatigue and slow down when needed.
Career: Review goals instead of creating new plans.
Wealth: Avoid making big financial decisions today.
Luck guide
Direction: East
Time: 9 to 11 a.m.
Number: 8
Advice: Place a green plant in your space for renewal and fresh energy.
SNAKE
Love: Your energy is quiet but sincere. Feelings become clearer in silence.
Health: Earlier rest will improve your overall well-being.
Career: Focus on strategy and reflection before taking action.
Wealth: Avoid spending just to entertain yourself.
Luck guide
Direction: West
Time: 2 to 4 p.m.
Number: 6
Advice: Clean your window or workspace to gain a fresh perspective.
HORSE
Love: Things improve when you give each other space. Not all questions need answers today.
Health: Be mindful of fatigue and stress signals. Rest when needed.
Career: A slower pace will help protect your energy.
Wealth: Focus on essentials before spending on wants.
Luck guide
Direction: Northwest
Time: 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Number: 1
Advice: Organize personal items to improve focus and clarity.
GOAT
Love: Affection deepens when there is no rush. Gentle communication strengthens the bond.
Health: Avoid cold food and keep your body warm.
Career: Creative insight comes when you are relaxed and unpressured.
Wealth: Be mindful of over-generosity. Set limits where needed.
Luck guide
Direction: Southeast
Time: 7 to 9 a.m.
Number: 5
Advice: Add a purple accent to your space for inner calm and balance.
MONKEY
Love: Quiet companionship feels better than playful teasing today. Observe before reacting.
Health: Stretch often and reduce long screen exposure.
Career: Focus on fixing loose ends before starting something new.
Wealth: Review small expenses and cut unnecessary costs.
Luck guide
Direction: Southwest
Time: 3 to 5 p.m.
Number: 9
Advice: Declutter one small space to reset your energy.
ROOSTER
Love: Connection deepens when you soften your tone. Choose peace over being right.
Health: Take care of your stomach and throat. Avoid triggers.
Career: Organize files and notes for better workflow.
Wealth: Delay non-essential spending.
Luck guide
Direction: North
Time: 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.
Number: 6
Advice: Use a metal item or organizer to support focus and order.
DOG
Love: Your presence is enough. Avoid giving advice and simply listen.
Health: Stay hydrated and eat light meals.
Career: A balanced day that supports teamwork and cooperation.
Wealth: Fix your priorities before making decisions.
Luck guide
Direction: East
Time: 1 to 3 p.m.
Number: 3
Advice: Organize your entry space to invite calm and smooth energy flow.
PIG
Love: You seek inner peace more than excitement. Reflect on who truly matters.
Health: Avoid late meals and too much sugar.
Career: Maintain a slow but steady pace.
Wealth: Practice discipline before reward.
Luck guide
Direction: South
Time: 9 to 11 a.m.
Number: 8
Advice: Add a red accent to your space for grounded motivation.