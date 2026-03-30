Caprice Cayetano donates P1M prize

The Kapuso PBB Collab Big Winner is showing everyone why her generation is truly golden. Her P1M cash prize is being donated to the deaf community and children with critical illnesses cared for by The Little Ark Foundation.
Based in Quezon City, The Little Ark Foundation is a nonprofit organization that helps children afflicted with cancer, thalassemia, and other critical diseases.
"It has been my original plan to donate my winnings," the young star said. "I hope my donation makes them smile, hold on to their hopes and prayers, and that they will feel all the love in my heart that I am giving to them."
She added, "We only become children once in our lives. I pray that this support of mine will make them enjoy their childhood more and that it brings them happy moments filled with joy and wonder."
With this kind gesture, Caprice Cayetano shows us that youth indeed is not wasted on the young.