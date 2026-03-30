Calm sought as Koreans rush buying trash bags

The Seoul city government told Agence France-Presse that daily sales of the bags surged nearly fivefold to 2.7 million last week, and major retailers have imposed limits on how many customers can buy.

“There is no need to worry about the supply of standard garbage bags,” Energy Minister Kim Sung-whan said on social media on Monday.

“There is ample capacity to use recycled raw materials, meaning there will be no supply issues for more than a year,” he said, adding that there would be no price hike.

Even under the worst-case scenario, the government would consider allowing general plastic bags to be used as waste bags, he said.

“You will never be in a situation where you are forced to store garbage at home.”

Most of South Korea’s oil imports pass through the Strait of Hormuz, which has been effectively shut by Iran since the United States and Israel began attacking the country on 28 February.

This prompted the government of Asia’s fourth-largest economy to introduce caps on fuel prices — a first since 1997 — and prepare a “wartime” supplementary budget worth 25 trillion won ($16.5 billion).

Korean authorities have also urged people to save energy, including by taking shorter showers, walking or cycling more and charging mobile phones during daytime hours.