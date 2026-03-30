Barbie Imperial reveals jewelry gift from Annabelle Rama

Actress Barbie Imperial revealed she received a jewelry gift from talent manager Annabelle Rama, the mother of her boyfriend Richard Gutierrez, during her recent birthday.
“Ito, bigay niya ‘to,” Imperial said, showing a ring given by Rama. She also expressed gratitude, describing Rama as “very generous, very sweet, very malambing.”
Imperial confirmed her relationship with Gutierrez but said they prefer to keep their romance private.
Asked if Gutierrez is “the one,” the actress said it is still too early to tell, noting that past relationships she believed would last did not. She added that she is focused on personal growth while navigating the relationship.