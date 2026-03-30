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Barbie Imperial reveals jewelry gift from Annabelle Rama

Barbie Imperial reveals jewelry gift from Annabelle Rama
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Actress Barbie Imperial revealed she received a jewelry gift from talent manager Annabelle Rama, the mother of her boyfriend Richard Gutierrez, during her recent birthday.

Barbie Imperial reveals jewelry gift from Annabelle Rama
Why Bini Aiah causes worry to Blooms

“Ito, bigay niya ‘to,” Imperial said, showing a ring given by Rama. She also expressed gratitude, describing Rama as “very generous, very sweet, very malambing.”

Imperial confirmed her relationship with Gutierrez but said they prefer to keep their romance private.

Barbie Imperial reveals jewelry gift from Annabelle Rama
Why Bini Aiah causes worry to Blooms

Asked if Gutierrez is “the one,” the actress said it is still too early to tell, noting that past relationships she believed would last did not. She added that she is focused on personal growth while navigating the relationship.

BARBIE IMPERIAL
Anabelle Rama

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