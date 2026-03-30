ATI secures PSE nod for voluntary delisting

The increased ownership reduced ATI’s public float below the threshold required for listed firms. In line with PSE rules, trading of ATI shares has been suspended as part of the delisting process.

The PSE also said ATI’s shares will be removed from its registry effective April 3, 2026, marking the company’s official delisting date.

ATI said the completion of the tender offer and delisting represents a key milestone in its shareholder transition, formally welcoming MIC as a strategic investor.

The company noted that the development comes as it marks its 40th year in operations, highlighting its role in enabling trade and supporting economic growth through its ports and terminals.

With MIC’s entry, ATI said it is positioned for sustained growth as it expands its role in facilitating efficient and sustainable trade across industries and communities.

Despite the transition, ATI emphasized that operations across its ports and terminals remain unchanged and will continue as usual, with updates to be disclosed as necessary.