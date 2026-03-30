AFP chief calls for reflection, peace this Lenten season

Armed Forces of the Philippines chief of staff Gen. Romeo Brawner Jr. on 30 March 2026 called on military and civilian personnel to reflect on service and renew their commitment to peace as the country enters the Lenten season.
Speaking during a flag-raising ceremony at Camp Aguinaldo in Quezon City, Brawner said Holy Week is an opportunity to reaffirm the AFP’s mission beyond security operations. “We are called not only to confront threats but also to protect the peace that allows our people to live, work, and hope for a better future,” he said.
He added that the theme of sacrifice during Lent mirrors the soldier’s duty, stressing that service must contribute to the broader goal of nation-building. “This Holy Week, we are reminded that sacrifice has meaning only when it leads to something greater… the mission is not only to defeat threats—it is to build a nation where every Filipino can live in peace, with dignity, and with a future they can believe in,” Brawner said.