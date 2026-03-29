Tech, policy lag hits renewables

Weak grid systems, outdated regulatory frameworks and limited digital infrastructure are slowing the Philippines’ transition to renewable energy, stakeholders said during a ClientEarth-led forum in Manila on 25 March. Officials from the Department of Energy, Energy Regulatory Commission, Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas and the Philippine Stock Exchange pointed to the need for tech-enabled policy reforms to support a more modern and flexible energy system.

While renewable energy now accounts for about 25 percent of the country’s power mix, experts said scaling further will require smarter grid technologies, faster permitting systems and better data-driven investment frameworks. They stressed that legal and financial systems must evolve alongside technology to enable efficient capital allocation, improve transparency and support integration of renewables into the grid, with stronger public-private coordination seen as key to building a more resilient, future-ready energy network.