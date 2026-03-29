Smuggling queens

Each of the green anacondas measures 5 meters long and weighs 60 kilos, while each of the four Burmese pythons was 3 meters long, according to ST. There was also a dangerous Asian water monitor lizard.

The police believe that the owner, who was not in the house, used the large snakes to scare their victims.

Meanwhile, selling exotic pets remains a lucrative business after a China-bound man and his Kenyan cohort were caught by law enforcers carrying non-tradable animals in their luggage at the Nairobi Airport early this month.

When the arrested Zhang Kequn appeared in a Nairobi court on 17 March to face smuggling charges, he named Charles Mwangi as the person who sold him the 2,000 queen ants at 10,000 Kenyan shillings ($77) for every 100 of them, BBC reported.

The ants were hidden in a small transparent tube stuffed with cotton. Zhang and Mwangi pleaded not guilty to smuggling charges, arguing that trading in queen ants is not illegal.

The case triggered a crackdown on queen ants trading, with police visiting towns where such insects are being harvested.