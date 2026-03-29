San Fernando eyes becoming 20th Justice Zone after JSCC assessment

The bid to establish a Justice Zone in this city has moved a step closer to approval after the Justice Sector Coordinating Council (JSCC) completed a three-day assessment, which could pave the way for it to become the 20th Justice Zone in the country.

The evaluation, led by the JSCC Technical Working Group on Processes and Capacity Building under Maria Filomena Singh, was conducted in response to a request from Mayor Hermenegildo Gualberto.

The assessment covered a review of requirements for establishing a Justice Zone, resource mapping, consultations with local stakeholders, and a planning workshop aimed at strengthening coordination among justice sector institutions in the city.

If approved, San Fernando will join a growing network of Justice Zones nationwide. This initiative is designed to improve collaboration among courts, prosecutors, law enforcement agencies, and local government units to speed up case resolution and enhance access to justice.

The JSCC, composed of the Supreme Court of the Philippines, Department of Justice, and Department of the Interior and Local Government, leads the program, which aims to streamline justice processes at the local level through closer inter-agency coordination.

The results of the assessment will guide the council in determining whether San Fernando meets the requirements to be designated as the country’s 20th Justice Zone.