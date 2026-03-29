Pope Leo decries rich-poor divide: Monaco or Manila, inequality bites hard

In an address in French from the balcony of the Prince’s Palace, the first US-born pope spoke on themes of social justice and inequality long associated with his predecessor, Pope Francis.

He denounced “unjust configurations of power, structures of sin that dig chasms between poor and rich, between the privileged and the rejected, between friends and enemies.”

Within walking distance of Monaco’s casinos, Leo stressed that wealth must serve “law and justice, especially at a historical moment when displays of force and the logic of omnipotence wound the world and jeopardize peace.”

“To live here is for some a privilege and for everyone a specific call to question their own place in the world,” he said.

The message could well have been directed beyond the French Riviera, including the Philippines, where many live in abject squalor.

More sacrifice

In Manila, Marcos marked the start of Holy Week with a call for reflection rooted in sacrifice and service.

“The Passion of Christ reminds us that true greatness is not found in power, but in sacrifice; not in privilege, but in service; and not in comfort, but in the courage to carry the burdens of others,” the President said.

He urged Filipinos to “renew their commitment to love one another more deeply, serve one another more faithfully, and stand firm in faith even in the face of trials.”

“In every act of compassion, every hand extended to those in need, and every sacrifice made for the good of others, we keep alive the spirit of His message,” Marcos added.

Yet beyond official appeals lies a more complex picture.

While government figures place poverty at 18.1 percent, broader data suggest deeper and more entrenched inequality.

Estimates cited in the CIA World Factbook place poverty at around 21.6 percent, pointing to how definitions can temper the scale of deprivation.

Income distribution remains highly uneven. The Philippines’ Gini coefficient stands at about 42, with the poorest 10 percent receiving roughly 3.2 percent of national income, while the richest 10 percent account for nearly 30 percent.

Fragility masked

Other studies indicate an even starker divide, with the top 1 percent capturing about 17 percent of national income, while the bottom half shares just 14 percent.

Even employment figures, often cited as signs of resilience, mask underlying fragility.

Philippine Statistics Authority (PSA) data show unemployment at 5.8 percent in January 2026, or about 2.96 million Filipinos, while 6.35 million more are underemployed — working but seeking additional hours or better-paying jobs.

Earlier figures show underemployment at 10.4 percent in November 2025, underscoring persistent issues in job quality.

The 5.8 percent unemployment rate in January, based on PSA data, was the highest since June 2022. Underemployment dropped by 120,000 from a year ago, but temporary or contractual jobs increased by 859,000.

The 790,000 increase in unemployment was also the largest year-on-year monthly increase in the country’s history outside the pandemic.

Access to basic services further underscores the disparity.

Healthcare remains uneven, with Filipino households still bearing a heavy burden. Out-of-pocket spending accounted for about 44.4 percent of total health expenditure in 2023 and about 42.7 percent in 2024 — over P615 billion paid directly by families.

Together, these indicators point to inequality that is not merely statistical but structural — shaping who earns, who works securely, and who can access essential services.