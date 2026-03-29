PNOC urged to build coastal fuel storage in Visayas, Mindanao

“The oil crisis caused by the U.S.-Israeli war on Iran clearly underscores the urgent need for the government, through PNOC, to establish its own emergency fuel reserves,” Libanan said in a statement on Sunday.

He highlighted the construction of coastal storage facilities in Visayas and Mindanao as a priority to ensure more balanced and accessible fuel distribution across the country.

As a potential model, Libanan cited the Subic Bay Freeport Zone facility of , which spans 160 hectares and has a storage capacity of 6.3 million barrels—roughly one billion liters—serving Luzon, including Metro Manila.

“Developing coastal petroleum storage facilities is fully aligned with PNOC’s core mission, and a national buffer stock would help extend the country’s ability to withstand severe global or domestic energy disruptions,” he added.

PNOC, established in 1973 in response to the Arab oil embargo, has a mandate to ensure stable energy supply and promote self-sufficiency.

The Department of Energy (DOE) recently authorized PNOC to procure up to two million barrels of buffer fuel, following President’s declaration of a national energy emergency.

An initial shipment of 22.58 million liters—around 142,000 barrels—of diesel arrived on March 26.

Energy Secretary Sharon Garin earlier said PNOC has secured 165.7 million liters of fuel, with deliveries scheduled throughout April.

Libanan said investing in coastal storage facilities is key to protecting the country from future supply shocks and ensuring reliable fuel access for all regions.