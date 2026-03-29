Phl, China boost SCS talks

The embassy said China urged the Philippines to match words with actions, return to resolving maritime issues through dialogue and consultation, and help create conditions for stable bilateral relations.

The DFA said the Philippines reaffirmed its commitment to address issues based on national interest while advancing mutually beneficial cooperation, particularly in economic and people-to-people exchanges.

Tensions between the Philippines and China have persisted in the West Philippine Sea, with repeated confrontations involving Philippine resupply missions and Chinese coast guard vessels, including incidents of water cannon use and dangerous maneuvers near disputed features.

In 2016, an arbitral tribunal under the Permanent Court of Arbitration ruled in favor of the Philippines, invalidating China’s expansive “nine-dash line” claim.

China, however, has rejected the ruling and continues to assert its claims in the disputed waters.

Amid the global oil crisis spawned by the Middle East conflict between the United States and Israel against Iran, President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. has been seen seeking Chinese assistance in sourcing fuel from its neighbor.

In response, China has expressed its readiness to collaborate with the Philippines in exploring for gas and oil in the South China Sea.