Malabon mayor denounces AI-generated image showing her as Virgin Mary

Malabon Mayor Jeannie Sandoval on Monday denounced the use of her photo in an image allegedly resembling the Virgin Mary.
In a statement, Sandoval said the image appears to have been created using artificial intelligence (AI) with malicious intent. “We do not know who is behind this,” the statement added.
The mayor clarified that the image did not originate from the Malabon City government and had not been approved for publication on social media.
“Ang pamahalaang Lungsod ng Malabon ay sumusunod sa mga alituntunin ng DILG na nagbabawal sa paglalagay ng larawan ng mga opisyal ng pamahalaan sa mga tarpaulin,” the statement read.
It added, “Malinaw na ang kumakalat na imahe ay hindi lehitimo at walang kaugnayan sa alinmang opisyal na programa o komunikasyon ng lungsod.”
The statement stressed that using sacred images of the Virgin Mary in this way constitutes disrespect or sacrilege. As a devout Catholic, Mayor Sandoval said she will not allow her name to be used to disrespect her faith.
The mayor also warned that claims of an apology linked to the image are fake. “Ang kumakalat na pahayag ng umano’y paghingi ng paumanhin ay peke at hindi rin nagmula sa Mayor o sa alinmang opisyal na channel. Hinihikayat namin ang publiko na maging mapanuri at huwag basta magbahagi ng hindi beripikadong impormasyon. Sumunod lamang sa mga opisyal at mapagkakatiwalaang pahayag,” the statement concluded.