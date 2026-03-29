Malabon mayor denounces AI-generated image showing her as Virgin Mary

Malabon Mayor Jeannie Sandoval on Monday denounced the use of her photo in an image allegedly resembling the Virgin Mary.

In a statement, Sandoval said the image appears to have been created using artificial intelligence (AI) with malicious intent. “We do not know who is behind this,” the statement added.

The mayor clarified that the image did not originate from the Malabon City government and had not been approved for publication on social media.