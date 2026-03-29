Land ownership

Dear Atty. Peachy,

Approximately nine years ago, my parents permitted our neighbor to use a section of our land for vegetable cultivation, done purely out of kindness and without any formal agreement. Recently, our neighbor has begun asserting that he owns the land, citing his long-term cultivation as the basis for his claim. He has also referred to “ownership through long possession.”

This development has taken us by surprise, as our intention was never to transfer ownership but merely to allow him temporary use. Additionally, we did not receive any compensation for this arrangement.

Can our neighbor legally assert ownership of the land? Does long-term use automatically grant him rights to the property? What actions can we take to secure our ownership?

Thank you and we look forward to your advice.

Best regards.

Elena

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Dear Elena,

Your situation is quite common, particularly in rural areas where land use agreements are often informal and based on trust.

In Philippine law, it seems your neighbor is referencing the concept of acquisitive prescription, which allows for ownership acquisition through continuous possession over time. However, not all forms of possession lead to ownership.