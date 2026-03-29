JV warns onion price collapse threatens farmers, food security

“While we are in the middle of a national energy emergency, there is also a quiet but persistent crisis in agriculture,” he said.

The senator cited the steep decline in farm-gate prices of onions in key producing areas such as Nueva Ecija, even as production costs continue to rise due to higher fuel, fertilizer, and transportation expenses.

“Clearly, something is wrong with the system. Farmers’ costs are going up, but their earnings are falling,” Ejercito said, stressing that the situation is no longer just a matter of supply and demand.

He also flagged the continued influx of imported onions during peak harvest season, saying poorly timed importation policies are worsening the plight of local producers.

“Excessive and poorly timed importation is not a solution—it is part of the problem. It displaces our farmers, distorts the market, and undermines our food security,” he said, warning that continued missteps could lead to the collapse of local production.

Beyond importation, Ejercito raised concerns over alleged smuggling, hoarding, and profiteering in the supply chain, calling for stricter enforcement of existing laws, including the Anti-Agricultural Economic Sabotage Act, which he authored.

He noted the widening gap between farm-gate and retail prices, saying it signals possible manipulation or inefficiencies in the market.

“While farmers are losing money, consumers are burdened by high prices. That means someone in the middle is profiting—and it is not the farmers,” he said.

Ejercito emphasized that Filipino farmers remain the backbone of the nation and warned against neglecting their welfare.

“If we fail them, we fail the nation,” he said.