Iloilo mangrove project gets grants

The projects are the Balik-Bacauan: A Community-Led Mangrove Rehabilitation Project in Barangay Bacauan, Miagao, Iloilo from UP Visayas, and Project BAKHAW: Building Awareness, Knowledge, Holistic Action, and Welfare for Mangrove Sustainability from UP Los Baños.

Organized by the UP Office of the President through the Office of the Vice President for Academic Affairs and the Office of Student Development Services, in partnership with UP-CIFAL Philippines and the UP Asian Center, the summit aimed to strengthen student leaders’ understanding of sustainable development, equip them with practical and actionable skills, and promote collaboration in implementing grassroots initiatives within their communities.