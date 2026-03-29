Fil-Am Nation USA outlasts UST to complete NBTC three-peat

Blaze Johnson scattered a 22-point, 10-rebound double-double outing with four assists, enough for him to be awarded as the Ato Badolato Most Outstanding Player, while Quali Giran backed him with 23 markers, five boards, and five assists.

After engaging in a push-and-pull affair from the get go, Johnson and Giran teamed up for back-to-back baskets for a 75-all deadlock at the 2:19 mark of the fourth quarter.

The Tiger Cubs then answered with a Kirk Cañete assist to a Carsson Vidanes down low but eventually failed in completing the play, opening the chance for the Fil-Ams to complete their 14-0 blitz, securing their three-peat, a feat achieved by National University which won thrice in a row from 2019-2023.

Johnlee Melano, who was selected to the Mythical 5 led the Tiger Cubs with 25 points laced with four rebounds and two steals.

Joining Melano in the awardees list is his teammate, Joaqui Ludovice and Clintone Pico of Arceegee-St. Clare and Fritz John Gonzales of University of San Jose-Recoletos.

Meanwhile, Mapua Red Robins emerged as the new kings of Division 2 after escaping Top Flight Canada, 79-75.

Froilan Reyes’ double-double of 17 markers, 12 rebounds, and four assists, were enough for him to be named as the Ato Badolato Most Outstanding Player.

He was also included in the Mythical 5 alongside his teammate Ray Relojo and Riley Santa Juana of Top Flight Canada, Jason Bundalian of Crossover Canada, and Duke Solon of Mindanao regional champion RSY Group of Companies.