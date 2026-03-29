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Evolution in every thread: The brilliance of ‘Seams of Memory’

WINNA Go’s art exhibition called ‘Seams of Memory.’
WINNA Go’s art exhibition called ‘Seams of Memory.’ PHOTOGRAPHS courtesy of Metropolitan Museum of Manila
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WINNA Go’s art exhibition called ‘Seams of Memory.’
WINNA Go’s art exhibition called ‘Seams of Memory.’ PHOTOGRAPHS courtesy of Metropolitan Museum of Manila

The Metropolitan Museum of Manila recently became a sanctuary for the soul as award-winning artist Winna Go unveiled her landmark exhibition, “Seams of Memory.”

In a breathtaking display of 15 expansive works, Go masterfully navigated the intricate landscapes of diaspora, memory and colonial history through a meticulous, textile-inspired precision that has become her artistic hallmark.

WINNA Go’s art exhibition called ‘Seams of Memory.’
Fabric of form: A new dialect for Philippine painting at the M

Each piece serves as a profound visual narrative where Chinese and Filipino heritage are not merely placed side-by-side, but are quietly and powerfully stitched into a singular, cohesive story of belonging.

The evening celebrated a journey of artistic evolution, tracing Go’s path from her early breakthroughs to her recent explorations of identity puzzles and unraveling Chinese robes.

A standout in the collection, “The Endless Diaspora,” captured the room’s collective breath — its translucent fabric undulating with the slightest current of air, effectively turning migration into movement and history into breath.

As guests lingered among the fraying hems of her painted silk robes, they were invited to witness more than just art; it was a mirror held up to the beauty of a shared identity, reminding us all that culture, like memory, is a living, breathing tapestry.

ANTONIO Ang
ANTONIO Ang
ANNIE Sarthou and National Artist Ben Cabrera.
ANNIE Sarthou and National Artist Ben Cabrera.
MARIANO and Mimi Que.
MARIANO and Mimi Que.
SANDY Uy and Dolores Tan.
SANDY Uy and Dolores Tan.
GLENN Cuevo and Bambina Olivares.
GLENN Cuevo and Bambina Olivares.
PATRICK Co and Alex Uy.
PATRICK Co and Alex Uy.
HERSCHEL Que-Ty, Kimberly Que and Mark Lee.
HERSCHEL Que-Ty, Kimberly Que and Mark Lee.
DANIEL dela Cruz, Dr. Toto Salgado, Belinda Lim and Dr. Alex Dy Tan.
DANIEL dela Cruz, Dr. Toto Salgado, Belinda Lim and Dr. Alex Dy Tan.
LORI Juvida, Tina Colayco, Winna Go, Giorgio Guglielmino and Paulino Que.
LORI Juvida, Tina Colayco, Winna Go, Giorgio Guglielmino and Paulino Que.
KEN and Wendi Sy, Francis Wee, Stephanie Coyiuto-Tay and Joseph Tay.
KEN and Wendi Sy, Francis Wee, Stephanie Coyiuto-Tay and Joseph Tay.
BAM Garibay, Allen Pagalilauan, Cris Rollo, Manny Garibay, Ramon Orlina, Julio Austria and Edna Garibay.
BAM Garibay, Allen Pagalilauan, Cris Rollo, Manny Garibay, Ramon Orlina, Julio Austria and Edna Garibay.
Winna Go Seams of Memory
Metropolitan Museum of Manila exhibition
Filipino-Chinese heritage art

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