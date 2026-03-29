Evolution in every thread: The brilliance of ‘Seams of Memory’

Each piece serves as a profound visual narrative where Chinese and Filipino heritage are not merely placed side-by-side, but are quietly and powerfully stitched into a singular, cohesive story of belonging.

The evening celebrated a journey of artistic evolution, tracing Go’s path from her early breakthroughs to her recent explorations of identity puzzles and unraveling Chinese robes.

A standout in the collection, “The Endless Diaspora,” captured the room’s collective breath — its translucent fabric undulating with the slightest current of air, effectively turning migration into movement and history into breath.

As guests lingered among the fraying hems of her painted silk robes, they were invited to witness more than just art; it was a mirror held up to the beauty of a shared identity, reminding us all that culture, like memory, is a living, breathing tapestry.