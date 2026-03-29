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Daily Feng Shui Horoscope by Master Hanz Cua

Monday (30 March 2026)
Daily Feng Shui Horoscope by Master Hanz Cua
Published on

RAT

Love: Steady and sweet excitement. A sudden thoughtful text or surprise from your partner will make you smile, like a Lenten blessing arriving.

Health: Post-op recovery and spiritual link. If you had a recent procedure, apply a soothing balm if allowed. Eat anti-inflammatory food like ginger tea or turmeric rice. Say a daily gratitude prayer for inner peace during Lent.

Career: Positive wrap-up of deadlines. Finish remaining tasks, request leave for the Lenten break or summer vacation, and stay low-key.

Wealth: High caution with finances today. Guard your money carefully. Avoid lending, risky investments, or deals that seem too good.

Luck guide

Direction: Southeast

Time: 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Number: 8

Advice: Place a small citrine in your wallet for financial protection and luck during this energy shift.

OX

Love: cere excitement. Perfect for sharing cozy Lenten moments with your partner, bringing comfort and emotional security.

Health: Solid recovery and spiritual focus. If post-op, take light walks and eat healing soups or oats. Say an evening gratitude prayer. For new mothers, establish a gentle routine and ask for support when needed.

Career: Hard work rewarded. Good momentum in finishing deadlines. Complete deliverables and request leave while staying calm and steady.

Wealth: Stable but with strict caution. Guard your finances and avoid careless lending or online schemes. Review transactions and prioritize savings.

Luck guide

Direction: North

Time: 9 to 11 a.m.

Number: 1

Advice: Place a small pyrite on the north side for financial stability and mindful spending.

TIGER

Love: Quiet and observant energy. Bonding improves when you listen more than you speak.

Health: Stretch and take breaks from screen time to ease tension.

Career: Simplify tasks. Focus on one priority at a time.

Wealth: Avoid unnecessary browsing that may lead to impulsive spending.

Luck guide

Direction: North

Time: 4 to 6 p.m.

Number: 6

Advice: Organize your phone notifications for better mental clarity.

RABBIT

Love: Gentle and understanding energy. There is no need to argue your point. Your presence brings comfort.

Health: Take care during physically demanding tasks and allow time to rest.

Career: Progress is slow but steady. Stay patient and consistent.

Wealth: Choose practical decisions over emotional spending or helping.

Luck guide

Direction: East

Time: 8 to 10 a.m.

Number: 3

Advice: Add a green element to your workspace for steady energy.

DRAGON

Love: Clarity comes through silence. Let emotions settle before seeking answers.

Health: Reduce lack of sleep and limit caffeine intake.

Career: Delays may happen but will lead to better outcomes.

Wealth: Avoid making major financial decisions today.

Luck guide

Direction: North

Time: 1 to 3 p.m.

Number: 7

Advice: Organize your planner to stay focused and aligned.

SNAKE

Love: Emotional safety matters more than excitement. Respect your boundaries.

Health: Warm, nourishing food will support your energy.

Career: A quiet but productive day. Something important will be completed.

Wealth: Review your budget before spending again.

Luck guide

Direction: South

Time: 4 to 6 p.m.

Number: 9

Advice: Add a red accent at home for grounded motivation.

HORSE

Love: Deeper connection comes when pride is lowered. Choose understanding over control.

Health: Be mindful of stress signals and allow time to rest.

Career: A reflection day. Review goals before taking action.

Wealth: Avoid financial risks for now.

Luck guide

Direction: West

Time: 9 to 11 a.m.

Number: 2

Advice: Use a clean notebook or white paper to clear your thoughts.

GOAT

Love: Deeper connection comes when pride is lowered. Choose understanding over control.

Health: Be mindful of stress signals and allow time to rest.

Career: A reflection day. Review goals before taking action.

Wealth: Avoid financial risks for now.

Luck guide

Direction: West

Time: 9 to 11 a.m.

Number: 2

Advice: Use a clean notebook or white paper to clear your thoughts.

MONKEY

Love: Quiet sincerity leads to clearer emotions. Give yourself time before expressing feelings.

Health: Earlier rest will improve your energy levels.

Career: Focus on planning before action.

Wealth: Avoid spending out of boredom.

Luck guide

Direction: Southwest

Time: 2 to 4 p.m.

Number: 4

Advice: Add an earth-tone item to your space for grounding.

ROOSTER

Love: Calm conversations are better than quick reactions. Give space before making decisions.

Health: Avoid fatigue and manage stress carefully.

Career: Do not rush. Maintain a steady rhythm.

Wealth: Stick to essential expenses.

Luck guide

Direction: Northwest

Time: 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Number: 6

Advice: Organize frequently used items for a stable daily flow.

DOG

Love: Gentle understanding improves connections. Listen beyond tone and focus on meaning.

Health: Avoid cold exposure and heavy meals.

Career: Creative ideas require patience.

Wealth: Be mindful of over-generosity. Set clear limits.

Luck guide

Direction: East

Time: 7 to 9 a.m.

Number: 3

Advice: Use soft colors in your space to encourage calm.

PIG

Love: Quiet bonding is more meaningful than playful banter. Observe before reacting.

Health: Stretch regularly and rest your eyes from screens.

Career: Simplify tasks to avoid overwhelm.

Wealth: Monitor online spending carefully.

Luck guide

Direction: South

Time: 3 to 5 p.m.

Number: 9

Advice: Limit notifications to maintain focus and clarity.

feng shui Horoscope
master hanz
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