Daily Feng Shui Horoscope by Master Hanz Cua

RAT

Love: Steady and sweet excitement. A sudden thoughtful text or surprise from your partner will make you smile, like a Lenten blessing arriving.

Health: Post-op recovery and spiritual link. If you had a recent procedure, apply a soothing balm if allowed. Eat anti-inflammatory food like ginger tea or turmeric rice. Say a daily gratitude prayer for inner peace during Lent.

Career: Positive wrap-up of deadlines. Finish remaining tasks, request leave for the Lenten break or summer vacation, and stay low-key.

Wealth: High caution with finances today. Guard your money carefully. Avoid lending, risky investments, or deals that seem too good.

Luck guide

Direction: Southeast

Time: 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Number: 8

Advice: Place a small citrine in your wallet for financial protection and luck during this energy shift.