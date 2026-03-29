Daily Feng Shui Horoscope by Master Hanz Cua

RAT
Love: Steady and sweet excitement. A sudden thoughtful text or surprise from your partner will make you smile, like a Lenten blessing arriving.
Health: Post-op recovery and spiritual link. If you had a recent procedure, apply a soothing balm if allowed. Eat anti-inflammatory food like ginger tea or turmeric rice. Say a daily gratitude prayer for inner peace during Lent.
Career: Positive wrap-up of deadlines. Finish remaining tasks, request leave for the Lenten break or summer vacation, and stay low-key.
Wealth: High caution with finances today. Guard your money carefully. Avoid lending, risky investments, or deals that seem too good.
Luck guide
Direction: Southeast
Time: 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.
Number: 8
Advice: Place a small citrine in your wallet for financial protection and luck during this energy shift.
OX
Love: cere excitement. Perfect for sharing cozy Lenten moments with your partner, bringing comfort and emotional security.
Health: Solid recovery and spiritual focus. If post-op, take light walks and eat healing soups or oats. Say an evening gratitude prayer. For new mothers, establish a gentle routine and ask for support when needed.
Career: Hard work rewarded. Good momentum in finishing deadlines. Complete deliverables and request leave while staying calm and steady.
Wealth: Stable but with strict caution. Guard your finances and avoid careless lending or online schemes. Review transactions and prioritize savings.
Luck guide
Direction: North
Time: 9 to 11 a.m.
Number: 1
Advice: Place a small pyrite on the north side for financial stability and mindful spending.
TIGER
Love: Quiet and observant energy. Bonding improves when you listen more than you speak.
Health: Stretch and take breaks from screen time to ease tension.
Career: Simplify tasks. Focus on one priority at a time.
Wealth: Avoid unnecessary browsing that may lead to impulsive spending.
Luck guide
Direction: North
Time: 4 to 6 p.m.
Number: 6
Advice: Organize your phone notifications for better mental clarity.
RABBIT
Love: Gentle and understanding energy. There is no need to argue your point. Your presence brings comfort.
Health: Take care during physically demanding tasks and allow time to rest.
Career: Progress is slow but steady. Stay patient and consistent.
Wealth: Choose practical decisions over emotional spending or helping.
Luck guide
Direction: East
Time: 8 to 10 a.m.
Number: 3
Advice: Add a green element to your workspace for steady energy.
DRAGON
Love: Clarity comes through silence. Let emotions settle before seeking answers.
Health: Reduce lack of sleep and limit caffeine intake.
Career: Delays may happen but will lead to better outcomes.
Wealth: Avoid making major financial decisions today.
Luck guide
Direction: North
Time: 1 to 3 p.m.
Number: 7
Advice: Organize your planner to stay focused and aligned.
SNAKE
Love: Emotional safety matters more than excitement. Respect your boundaries.
Health: Warm, nourishing food will support your energy.
Career: A quiet but productive day. Something important will be completed.
Wealth: Review your budget before spending again.
Luck guide
Direction: South
Time: 4 to 6 p.m.
Number: 9
Advice: Add a red accent at home for grounded motivation.
HORSE
Love: Deeper connection comes when pride is lowered. Choose understanding over control.
Health: Be mindful of stress signals and allow time to rest.
Career: A reflection day. Review goals before taking action.
Wealth: Avoid financial risks for now.
Luck guide
Direction: West
Time: 9 to 11 a.m.
Number: 2
Advice: Use a clean notebook or white paper to clear your thoughts.
GOAT
Love: Deeper connection comes when pride is lowered. Choose understanding over control.
Health: Be mindful of stress signals and allow time to rest.
Career: A reflection day. Review goals before taking action.
Wealth: Avoid financial risks for now.
Luck guide
Direction: West
Time: 9 to 11 a.m.
Number: 2
Advice: Use a clean notebook or white paper to clear your thoughts.
MONKEY
Love: Quiet sincerity leads to clearer emotions. Give yourself time before expressing feelings.
Health: Earlier rest will improve your energy levels.
Career: Focus on planning before action.
Wealth: Avoid spending out of boredom.
Luck guide
Direction: Southwest
Time: 2 to 4 p.m.
Number: 4
Advice: Add an earth-tone item to your space for grounding.
ROOSTER
Love: Calm conversations are better than quick reactions. Give space before making decisions.
Health: Avoid fatigue and manage stress carefully.
Career: Do not rush. Maintain a steady rhythm.
Wealth: Stick to essential expenses.
Luck guide
Direction: Northwest
Time: 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Number: 6
Advice: Organize frequently used items for a stable daily flow.
DOG
Love: Gentle understanding improves connections. Listen beyond tone and focus on meaning.
Health: Avoid cold exposure and heavy meals.
Career: Creative ideas require patience.
Wealth: Be mindful of over-generosity. Set clear limits.
Luck guide
Direction: East
Time: 7 to 9 a.m.
Number: 3
Advice: Use soft colors in your space to encourage calm.
PIG
Love: Quiet bonding is more meaningful than playful banter. Observe before reacting.
Health: Stretch regularly and rest your eyes from screens.
Career: Simplify tasks to avoid overwhelm.
Wealth: Monitor online spending carefully.
Luck guide
Direction: South
Time: 3 to 5 p.m.
Number: 9
Advice: Limit notifications to maintain focus and clarity.