AI‑driven transformation, digital inclusion showcased at MWC 2026

Globe president and CEO Carl Cruz detailed the company’s shift from a traditional telecommunications provider to a "lifestyle partner" during the Mobile World Congress 2026, stressing how artificial intelligence and satellite technology are closing the digital divide in the Philippines.

Speaking on The Great Indoors podcast with Amdocs host Matthew Roberts, Cruz highlighted a transformative partnership with Starlink. He said the collaboration’s direct-to-device satellite technology is the key to reaching the final 4 percent of the Philippine population living in remote, mountainous areas.

"By complementing mobile and fiber with satellite, we can now reach the remaining 4 percent of the population... bringing our coverage closer to 100 percent," Cruz said.

"This breakthrough ensures that even the most underserved communities can finally participate in the digital world."

Reflecting on his first year as CEO, Cruz described the period as "humbling and energizing."

He cited that Globe is increasingly relying on AI-driven personalization and proactive network monitoring to resolve service issues before they affect the company's 65 million customers.

Central to this strategy is the GlobeOne app, which Cruz said is designed to give users seamless control over account management and hyper-personalized offers.

The CEO also reaffirmed Globe’s aggressive stance on digital security. He noted that Globe was a global pioneer in blocking SMS messages containing links five years ago to protect subscribers from scams.

Since 2021, the company has blocked more than 12 billion spam and scam messages.

"Being truly customer-centric means ensuring that our subscribers are safe in the digital space," Cruz said. "Connectivity is essential, but protection is equally critical."

Beyond technology, Cruz characterized the company’s commitment to diversity and inclusion as a core business philosophy rather than a human resources mandate.

He also argued that a workforce reflecting the Filipino population's diversity is essential to serving the varied needs of an archipelagic nation.

The discussion at MWC 2026 underscored Globe’s broader mission to integrate education, healthcare, and livelihood support into its digital ecosystem.