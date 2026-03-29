ABS-CBN denies claims in family dispute

“First, on the claim of ‘unresolved audit findings.’ There were no audit findings. There is nothing to resolve. This claim is unfounded,” the firm said.

The board also dismissed speculation surrounding the use of funds tied to a proposed capital infusion.

“On the claim that the proposed capital infusion could go to ‘payouts for certain executives.’ No such payouts have been made. No such payouts are planned. This claim is equally baseless,” the Lopez-run network maintained.

The clarification comes as the company continues to navigate operational challenges following the loss of its broadcast franchise in 2020, a setback that significantly reshaped its business model and revenue streams.

Despite these pressures, the board emphasized that the company remains focused on sustaining operations and delivering content, adding that it should not be drawn into disputes unrelated to its business.

“Since losing its franchise in 2020, the company has faced challenges unlike any in its history. ABS-CBN has not stopped fighting to ensure its continued existence. It has not stopped serving. The last thing it needs is for its people to be misrepresented in a dispute it is not involved in.”

The board reaffirmed its management support, underscoring the company’s continued commitment to its public service role.

Earlier, a boardroom decision led by younger brother Eugenio “Gabby” Lopez III and allied family members to replace Piki Lopez resulted in conflict following disagreements over financial support for ABS-CBN Corporation.

On 26 March, Piki secured a writ of preliminary injunction from the Mandaluyong Regional Trial Court preventing his removal as president of Lopez Inc.

Piki was ousted during a 27 February 2026 board meeting, prompting him to seek the help of the said court for reinstatement.

The court initially issued a temporary restraining order and later a preliminary injunction, effectively blocking his removal while the case is pending.

The ruckus erupted after Piki allegedly refused to approve a proposed P2-billion capital infusion from the reserve funds of Lopez Inc. into ABS-CBN.

Piki cited concerns over the use of funds, including unresolved audit issues and the potential allocation of capital toward executive payouts rather than addressing core losses.