Written in stone: 70 years of 'The Ten Commandments' and the enduring power of biblical epic cinema



The Making of a Monumental Film

From its inception, The Ten Commandments was conceived on an unprecedented scale. Filmed across Egypt, Mount Sinai, and vast studio sets in Hollywood, the production pushed the limits of filmmaking at the time. It featured massive outdoor constructions, thousands of extras, and intricate costume and design work—hallmarks of DeMille’s signature “cast of thousands” approach.

The film starred Charlton Heston as Moses, delivering a performance that would become one of the most iconic portrayals in cinematic history. He was joined by a formidable cast, including Yul Brynner as Rameses and Anne Baxter as Nefretiri, each contributing to the film’s sweeping emotional and visual scale.

At the time of its release, it was the most expensive movie ever made—a bold gamble that paid off spectacularly.

A Box Office Titan

The film quickly became the biggest release of 1956 and one of the most successful movies of its decade. Its global reach and sustained popularity cemented its status as a box office powerhouse, with earnings that, when adjusted for inflation, place it among the highest-grossing films of all time.

More than numbers, however, its success reflected something deeper: an audience captivated by spectacle, faith, and storytelling on a mythic level.

Awards, Recognition, and Legacy

Critically acclaimed upon release, the film earned multiple Academy Award nominations and won for Best Visual Effects—an achievement that underscored its technical ambition.

Decades later, its legacy only deepened. In 1999, it was selected for preservation in the United States National Film Registry, recognized as “culturally, historically, or aesthetically significant.” It was also named among the top epic films by the American Film Institute, further solidifying its place in cinematic history.

A Film That Refuses to Fade

Unlike many films of its era, The Ten Commandments never truly left public consciousness. Since 1973, it has been broadcast annually during the Passover and Easter seasons—becoming a ritual viewing experience for millions.

Its imagery—the parting of the Red Sea, the descent of divine law, the haunting depiction of the final plague—has remained etched in popular culture. Even filmmakers like Martin Scorsese have cited its visual storytelling as deeply influential.

“I like De Mille: his theatricality, his images. I’ve seen The Ten Commandments maybe forty or fifty times. Forget the story—you’ve got to—and concentrate on the special effects, and the texture, and the color.”

“For example: The figure of God, killing the first-born child, is a green smoke… De Mille presented a fantasy, dream-like quality on film that was so real, if you saw his movies as a child, they stuck with you for life.”

A Cultural and Creative Ripple Effect

The film’s influence extends beyond cinema. Its imagery and themes have inspired artists across mediums—from literature to music. Even the title of Creeping Death by Metallica traces its roots to a moment in the film, proving how its narrative continues to echo in unexpected ways.

Within religious communities, it also found a second life as a fundraising staple and spiritual touchstone, embraced for both its message and its scale.

The Enduring Appeal of Epic Storytelling

Seventy years on, The Ten Commandments endures because it offers something rare: a fusion of spectacle and sincerity. It is at once a technical marvel and a deeply human story about faith, freedom, and destiny.

For modern audiences accustomed to digital effects and fast-paced narratives, the film remains a reminder of a time when cinema was built—literally and figuratively—on ambition, craftsmanship, and belief.

And as it reaches its 70th anniversary, one truth becomes clear:

Some stories are not just told—they are carved into history.

Like the commandments themselves, DeMille’s masterpiece remains, quite fittingly, written in stone.