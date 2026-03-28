(March 28 2026) The Diocesan Shrine and Parish of Our Lady of Light, youth members take part in the Living Stations of the Cross in Barangay San Juan in Cainta on Saturday, March 28, 2026. The annual Lenten tradition, led by the parish youth ministry, brings the community together as they reenact Christ’s passion while moving through selected barangays. Cainta, Rizal, is recognized as the "Senakulo Capital of the Philippines" for its deep-rooted Holy Week tradition of performing theatrical re-enactments of the passion, death, and resurrection of Jesus Christ. Since 1904, the town has staged elaborate Passion plays involving multiple local groups. Photo/Analy Labor











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(March 28 2026) The Diocesan Shrine and Parish of Our Lady of Light, youth members take part in the Living Stations of the Cross in Barangay San Juan in Cainta on Saturday, March 28, 2026. The annual Lenten tradition, led by the parish youth ministry, brings the community together as they reenact Christ’s passion while moving through selected barangays. Cainta, Rizal, is recognized as the "Senakulo Capital of the Philippines" for its deep-rooted Holy Week tradition of performing theatrical re-enactments of the passion, death, and resurrection of Jesus Christ. Since 1904, the town has staged elaborate Passion plays involving multiple local groups. Photo/Analy Labor (March 28 2026) The Diocesan Shrine and Parish of Our Lady of Light, youth members take part in the Living Stations of the Cross in Barangay San Juan in Cainta on Saturday, March 28, 2026. The annual Lenten tradition, led by the parish youth ministry, brings the community together as they reenact Christ’s passion while moving through selected barangays. Cainta, Rizal, is recognized as the "Senakulo Capital of the Philippines" for its deep-rooted Holy Week tradition of performing theatrical re-enactments of the passion, death, and resurrection of Jesus Christ. Since 1904, the town has staged elaborate Passion plays involving multiple local groups. Photo/Analy Labor (March 28 2026) The Diocesan Shrine and Parish of Our Lady of Light, youth members take part in the Living Stations of the Cross in Barangay San Juan in Cainta on Saturday, March 28, 2026. The annual Lenten tradition, led by the parish youth ministry, brings the community together as they reenact Christ’s passion while moving through selected barangays. Cainta, Rizal, is recognized as the "Senakulo Capital of the Philippines" for its deep-rooted Holy Week tradition of performing theatrical re-enactments of the passion, death, and resurrection of Jesus Christ. Since 1904, the town has staged elaborate Passion plays involving multiple local groups. Photo/Analy Labor (March 28 2026) The Diocesan Shrine and Parish of Our Lady of Light, youth members take part in the Living Stations of the Cross in Barangay San Juan in Cainta on Saturday, March 28, 2026. The annual Lenten tradition, led by the parish youth ministry, brings the community together as they reenact Christ’s passion while moving through selected barangays. Cainta, Rizal, is recognized as the "Senakulo Capital of the Philippines" for its deep-rooted Holy Week tradition of performing theatrical re-enactments of the passion, death, and resurrection of Jesus Christ. Since 1904, the town has staged elaborate Passion plays involving multiple local groups. Photo/Analy Labor (March 28 2026) The Diocesan Shrine and Parish of Our Lady of Light, youth members take part in the Living Stations of the Cross in Barangay San Juan in Cainta on Saturday, March 28, 2026. The annual Lenten tradition, led by the parish youth ministry, brings the community together as they reenact Christ’s passion while moving through selected barangays. Cainta, Rizal, is recognized as the "Senakulo Capital of the Philippines" for its deep-rooted Holy Week tradition of performing theatrical re-enactments of the passion, death, and resurrection of Jesus Christ. Since 1904, the town has staged elaborate Passion plays involving multiple local groups. Photo/Analy Labor (March 28 2026) The Diocesan Shrine and Parish of Our Lady of Light, youth members take part in the Living Stations of the Cross in Barangay San Juan in Cainta on Saturday, March 28, 2026. The annual Lenten tradition, led by the parish youth ministry, brings the community together as they reenact Christ’s passion while moving through selected barangays. Cainta, Rizal, is recognized as the "Senakulo Capital of the Philippines" for its deep-rooted Holy Week tradition of performing theatrical re-enactments of the passion, death, and resurrection of Jesus Christ. Since 1904, the town has staged elaborate Passion plays involving multiple local groups. Photo/Analy Labor (March 28 2026) The Diocesan Shrine and Parish of Our Lady of Light, youth members take part in the Living Stations of the Cross in Barangay San Juan in Cainta on Saturday, March 28, 2026. The annual Lenten tradition, led by the parish youth ministry, brings the community together as they reenact Christ’s passion while moving through selected barangays. Cainta, Rizal, is recognized as the "Senakulo Capital of the Philippines" for its deep-rooted Holy Week tradition of performing theatrical re-enactments of the passion, death, and resurrection of Jesus Christ. Since 1904, the town has staged elaborate Passion plays involving multiple local groups. Photo/Analy Labor (March 28 2026) The Diocesan Shrine and Parish of Our Lady of Light, youth members take part in the Living Stations of the Cross in Barangay San Juan in Cainta on Saturday, March 28, 2026. The annual Lenten tradition, led by the parish youth ministry, brings the community together as they reenact Christ’s passion while moving through selected barangays. Cainta, Rizal, is recognized as the "Senakulo Capital of the Philippines" for its deep-rooted Holy Week tradition of performing theatrical re-enactments of the passion, death, and resurrection of Jesus Christ. Since 1904, the town has staged elaborate Passion plays involving multiple local groups. Photo/Analy Labor (March 28 2026) The Diocesan Shrine and Parish of Our Lady of Light, youth members take part in the Living Stations of the Cross in Barangay San Juan in Cainta on Saturday, March 28, 2026. The annual Lenten tradition, led by the parish youth ministry, brings the community together as they reenact Christ’s passion while moving through selected barangays. Cainta, Rizal, is recognized as the "Senakulo Capital of the Philippines" for its deep-rooted Holy Week tradition of performing theatrical re-enactments of the passion, death, and resurrection of Jesus Christ. Since 1904, the town has staged elaborate Passion plays involving multiple local groups. Photo/Analy Labor ANALY LABOR (March 28 2026) The Diocesan Shrine and Parish of Our Lady of Light, youth members take part in the Living Stations of the Cross in Barangay San Juan in Cainta on Saturday, March 28, 2026. The annual Lenten tradition, led by the parish youth ministry, brings the community together as they reenact Christ’s passion while moving through selected barangays. Cainta, Rizal, is recognized as the "Senakulo Capital of the Philippines" for its deep-rooted Holy Week tradition of performing theatrical re-enactments of the passion, death, and resurrection of Jesus Christ. Since 1904, the town has staged elaborate Passion plays involving multiple local groups. Photo/Analy Labor (March 28 2026) The Diocesan Shrine and Parish of Our Lady of Light, youth members take part in the Living Stations of the Cross in Barangay San Juan in Cainta on Saturday, March 28, 2026. The annual Lenten tradition, led by the parish youth ministry, brings the community together as they reenact Christ’s passion while moving through selected barangays. Cainta, Rizal, is recognized as the "Senakulo Capital of the Philippines" for its deep-rooted Holy Week tradition of performing theatrical re-enactments of the passion, death, and resurrection of Jesus Christ. Since 1904, the town has staged elaborate Passion plays involving multiple local groups. Photo/Analy Labor ANALY LABOR (March 28 2026) The Diocesan Shrine and Parish of Our Lady of Light, youth members take part in the Living Stations of the Cross in Barangay San Juan in Cainta on Saturday, March 28, 2026. The annual Lenten tradition, led by the parish youth ministry, brings the community together as they reenact Christ’s passion while moving through selected barangays. Cainta, Rizal, is recognized as the "Senakulo Capital of the Philippines" for its deep-rooted Holy Week tradition of performing theatrical re-enactments of the passion, death, and resurrection of Jesus Christ. Since 1904, the town has staged elaborate Passion plays involving multiple local groups. Photo/Analy Labor ANALY LABOR (March 28 2026) The Diocesan Shrine and Parish of Our Lady of Light, youth members take part in the Living Stations of the Cross in Barangay San Juan in Cainta on Saturday, March 28, 2026. The annual Lenten tradition, led by the parish youth ministry, brings the community together as they reenact Christ’s passion while moving through selected barangays. Cainta, Rizal, is recognized as the "Senakulo Capital of the Philippines" for its deep-rooted Holy Week tradition of performing theatrical re-enactments of the passion, death, and resurrection of Jesus Christ. Since 1904, the town has staged elaborate Passion plays involving multiple local groups. Photo/Analy Labor ANALY LABOR