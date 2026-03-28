SB19’s Pablo warns vs AI misuse in music

As artificial intelligence reshapes the global music landscape, Pablo of SB19 is drawing a clear line: innovation should never come at the expense of an artist’s identity.

Speaking during the press conference for the group’s new album Wakas at Simula, Pablo addressed growing concerns over the unauthorized use of artists’ voices, likeness, and creative work.

“I think AI is a very powerful tool… But not at the expense na ninanakaw na ’yung identity ng mga artists, ’yung creative rights,” he said.

Innovation with limits

While acknowledging AI’s potential, Pablo stressed the need for clear boundaries—particularly on ownership and consent.

“Nagiging dangerous po kasi siya kapag walang consent ng mga artist… pinaghirapan nila ’yung mga nilalabas nila,” he said, calling the unauthorized use of creative work “very unethical” and saying it “should be illegal.”

Call for accountability

Pablo also urged developers and tech companies to impose stricter safeguards on how AI tools are used.

“Sana ’yung mga gumagawa pa ng ganitong mga innovation… maging strict sila pagdating sa paggamit,” he said, emphasizing that artists must have full control over their identity and output.

Protecting creativity

Despite his stance, Pablo reaffirmed support for innovation—provided it is properly regulated and protects creators.

“Naniniwala po kami na innovation is very important… kailangan lang ma-regulate nang maayos,” he said.

New era for SB19

The remarks come as SB19 marks a milestone with the release of Wakas at Simula on March 27, a 24-track project combining songs from their EP trilogy with six new tracks.

The album also features international collaborations, including Jolin Tsai and Japanese group BE:FIRST.

As AI continues to blur the lines in music, Pablo’s message stands firm: progress must go hand in hand with respect for creative ownership.