Rising fuel costs drive up Palm Sunday frond prices

Cleaning and clearing operations are also underway in and around the church premises to ensure safety and order during the traditional start of Holy Week.

Vendors outside the church have likewise started preparing their goods.

One of them, Nicole Madrid, who has been selling palm fronds at Quiapo Church for more than 20 years, said their livelihood has also been affected by the continuous increase in petroleum prices.

She said palm fronds are currently being sold for P50, but prices may rise to P70 per piece on Palm Sunday.

Madrid explained that higher transportation and sourcing costs have contributed to the possible price increase.

Other vendors echoed the same concern, saying they are already feeling the impact of rising fuel prices, forcing them to adjust their prices.

Despite the anticipated increase, church officials and vendors are still expecting thousands of devotees to flock to Quiapo Church to mark the beginning of Holy Week.