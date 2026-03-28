Palace: Marcos Jr. focused on economy, fuel concerns

Malacañang reassured Filipinos that President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. is prioritizing key national issues, including the economy, fuel supply, and other pressing challenges.

Palace Press Officer Claire Castro said the administration is addressing all concerns but is currently focused on easing the impact of tensions in the Middle East.

“Sa paningin ng Pangulo at ng administrasyon na ito, lahat ng isyu ay dapat tutukan. Pero siyempre, ang inuuna sa ngayon ay kung paano natin maiibsan ang impact ng nangyayari sa Middle East,” she said.