Palace: Marcos Jr. focused on economy, fuel concerns

Malacañang reassured Filipinos that President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. is prioritizing key national issues, including the economy, fuel supply, and other pressing challenges.
Palace Press Officer Claire Castro said the administration is addressing all concerns but is currently focused on easing the impact of tensions in the Middle East.
“Sa paningin ng Pangulo at ng administrasyon na ito, lahat ng isyu ay dapat tutukan. Pero siyempre, ang inuuna sa ngayon ay kung paano natin maiibsan ang impact ng nangyayari sa Middle East,” she said.
Castro stressed that no issue is being neglected.
“Lahat ng isyu na nakalatag, hindi ito puwedeng tulugan… Lahat ng isyu na nakalatag dito ay dapat tinututukan,” she added.
She emphasized that the President remains fully engaged in managing the country’s priorities.
“Ang garantiya ng Pangulo, ang presence niya, ang mga utos niya, ang mga polisiya na inilalatag sa taumbayan, nakikita natin,” Castro said.
She also assured the public that government funds are being used properly.
“Garantiya na ang pondo ng bayan ay gagamitin sa tama—para sa taumbayan, para sa proyekto ng gobyerno,” she added.
The Palace maintained that Marcos is personally monitoring and directing measures to address the country’s challenges.