P680K shabu taken off streets

More than P680,000 worth of suspected shabu was seized from three drug suspects in a buy-bust operation in Pasig City early Friday morning.
The arrested individuals were identified by the police Saturday by their aliases “Cudin,” 33, a resident of Taytay, Rizal; “Ryan,” 44, a resident of Cainta, Rizal; and “Fe,” 54, a resident of Pasig City.
The suspects were apprehended during a buy-bust operation conducted by personnel of the Pasig City Police Station Drug Enforcement Unit at around 1:30 a.m. in Barangay Pinagbuhatan, Pasig City.
All three suspects are currently detained at the Pasig City Police Station custodial facility and are facing charges for violation of Republic Act 9165, or the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002.