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NCRPO nabs top 7 most wanted in Makati

NCRPO arrests a top 7 most wanted suspect in Makati for 61 counts of qualified theft under the Cybercrime Prevention Act, with bail set at P2.42 million.
NCRPO arrests a top 7 most wanted suspect in Makati for 61 counts of qualified theft under the Cybercrime Prevention Act, with bail set at P2.42 million.
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The National Capital Region Police Office (NCRPO) arrested a top 7 most wanted person during a warrant service operation in Barangay Poblacion, Makati City on Friday, 27 March.

The 31-year-old accused was apprehended by operatives of the Makati City Police Station at around 3 p.m. along Cardona Street corner Hormiga Street.

NCRPO arrests a top 7 most wanted suspect in Makati for 61 counts of qualified theft under the Cybercrime Prevention Act, with bail set at P2.42 million.
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He was arrested for 61 counts of qualified theft under Article 310 of the Revised Penal Code, in relation to Section 6 of Republic Act No. 10175, or the Cybercrime Prevention Act of 2012.

The warrant was issued by the Regional Trial Court, Branch 143, Makati City, with a total recommended bail of P2,420,000.

The accused is now under police custody for proper disposition, while the return of the warrant is being prepared for submission to the issuing court.

National Capital Region Police Office (NCRPO)

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