NCRPO nabs top 7 most wanted in Makati

The National Capital Region Police Office (NCRPO) arrested a top 7 most wanted person during a warrant service operation in Barangay Poblacion, Makati City on Friday, 27 March.
The 31-year-old accused was apprehended by operatives of the Makati City Police Station at around 3 p.m. along Cardona Street corner Hormiga Street.
He was arrested for 61 counts of qualified theft under Article 310 of the Revised Penal Code, in relation to Section 6 of Republic Act No. 10175, or the Cybercrime Prevention Act of 2012.
The warrant was issued by the Regional Trial Court, Branch 143, Makati City, with a total recommended bail of P2,420,000.
The accused is now under police custody for proper disposition, while the return of the warrant is being prepared for submission to the issuing court.