NCRPO nabs top 7 most wanted in Makati

He was arrested for 61 counts of qualified theft under Article 310 of the Revised Penal Code, in relation to Section 6 of Republic Act No. 10175, or the Cybercrime Prevention Act of 2012.

The warrant was issued by the Regional Trial Court, Branch 143, Makati City, with a total recommended bail of P2,420,000.

The accused is now under police custody for proper disposition, while the return of the warrant is being prepared for submission to the issuing court.