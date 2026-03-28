Iloilo records drop in major crimes in 2025

ILOILO CITY—The peace and order situation in Iloilo improved in 2025, with police data showing a significant decline in major crime incidents across the province.

Records from the Iloilo Police Provincial Office (IPPO) showed that index crimes dropped to 703 cases, a 17.49 percent decrease from 852 cases recorded in 2024.

Index crimes, as defined by the Philippine National Police (PNP), include serious offenses such as murder, homicide, robbery, theft, rape, physical injury, and carnapping.