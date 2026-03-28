Iloilo records drop in major crimes in 2025

ILOILO CITY—The peace and order situation in Iloilo improved in 2025, with police data showing a significant decline in major crime incidents across the province.
Records from the Iloilo Police Provincial Office (IPPO) showed that index crimes dropped to 703 cases, a 17.49 percent decrease from 852 cases recorded in 2024.
Index crimes, as defined by the Philippine National Police (PNP), include serious offenses such as murder, homicide, robbery, theft, rape, physical injury, and carnapping.
Among these, theft and physical injury recorded the most notable reductions. Theft cases fell from 228 in 2024 to 157 in 2025, while incidents of physical injury declined from 186 to 142.
The downward trend highlights the gains of intensified police operations and community-based crime prevention efforts, signaling a safer environment for Ilonggos.