How to channel Mediterranean style in your next trip

There’s a certain kind of travel that lingers long after the suitcase is unpacked—the kind shaped not just by where you go, but by how deeply you experience it. This season, that feeling draws from the Mediterranean coast, where time slows, colors deepen, and the everyday becomes quietly extraordinary.
Think sun-warmed terraces, citrus groves in the distance, and the gentle rhythm of coastal life. It’s a place—and a mindset—defined by presence. Here, travel isn’t about rushing through itineraries, but about absorbing the details: the sounds, the textures, the light as it shifts throughout the day.
That sensibility carries into how travel style is evolving. Palettes feel pulled from the landscape itself—thyme greens, sun-washed terracotta, and luminous yellows—while materials lean into texture, with woven finishes and tactile surfaces that echo open-air markets and seaside living. Accessories, too, feel more personal, almost like keepsakes gathered along the way, inspired by florals, fruit, and the small details that define a place.
Structure hasn’t disappeared, but it feels softer—less rigid, more expressive. There’s a balance between function and feeling, between precision and ease, reflecting a broader shift in how people approach movement and discovery.
As Victor Sanz, Creative Director at TUMI, puts it, “The Mediterranean represents a slower, more intentional rhythm of travel. For Spring 2026, we embraced that sensibility, the idea of traveling while fully experiencing every moment through the senses. The sounds, smells, tastes, textures, and surroundings come together to create a lasting emotional connection long after the journey ends. We infused that sensorial richness into our most iconic collections, using color to tell a story of movement and discovery. At its core, the collection captures the emotion of escape, balanced by the precision and performance that define every TUMI piece.”
It’s a perspective that resonates beyond design. Increasingly, travel is becoming a form of self-expression—less about the destination itself and more about how it changes you. Or, as Jill Krizelman, Senior Vice President, Global Marketing & Ecommerce explains, “This campaign represents an evolution in how we tell our story. The Mediterranean provided the perfect backdrop — celebrating rich color, the romance of travel, and cultural depth — while giving us the opportunity to reveal a more relaxed, playful side. From visual storytelling to immersive brand activations around the world, Mediterranean Escape invites our global community into the spirit of the season and celebrates travel as a form of self-expression.”