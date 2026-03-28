Chua: SC petition vs impeachment shows Duterte ‘fear’

Manila Rep. Joel Chua on Saturday said the Supreme Court petition seeking to block impeachment proceedings against Vice President Sara Duterte “indicates her fear” of what could emerge during the process.
The petition, filed by Duterte supporters acting as taxpayers, aims to halt hearings of the House Committee on Justice.
Chua, chair of the House Committee on Good Government and Public Accountability, said the move contradicts Duterte’s earlier remarks about wanting a “bloodbath” during her impeachment trial.
“This petition only confirms our suspicion from the very beginning that the Vice President is afraid of a full-blown trial in the Senate, contrary to her claim that she wants a bloodbath!” he said.
The House hearings are meant to determine probable cause before the case is elevated to the Senate, which acts as the impeachment court. Chua said the petition seeks to block the presentation of evidence at the House level.
Meanwhile, Leila de Lima of the Liberal Party echoed the assessment, saying Duterte appears to be avoiding the process.
“May pa-‘bloodbath, bloodbath’ pang sinasabi noon. Sa simpleng committee hearing nga ay takot na takot ngayon,” she said.
De Lima also urged the Supreme Court of the Philippines to reject efforts to halt the proceedings, stressing that impeachment is a key accountability mechanism.
“Hindi dapat pumayag ang Korte na palagi na lang silang ginagawang takbuhan ni Sara sa pag-iwas niya sa pananagutan sa batas,” she said.