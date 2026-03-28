Chua: SC petition vs impeachment shows Duterte ‘fear’

Manila Rep. Joel Chua on Saturday said the Supreme Court petition seeking to block impeachment proceedings against Vice President Sara Duterte “indicates her fear” of what could emerge during the process.

The petition, filed by Duterte supporters acting as taxpayers, aims to halt hearings of the House Committee on Justice.

Chua, chair of the House Committee on Good Government and Public Accountability, said the move contradicts Duterte’s earlier remarks about wanting a “bloodbath” during her impeachment trial.