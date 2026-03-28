BCDA, PPPI eye pharma ecozones

The MOU's aim is to undertake a comprehensive collaborative study for the development of specialized pharmaceutical economic zones. The initiative will explore strategic business opportunities within the Clark Civil Aviation Complex (CCAC) in Pampanga and New Clark City in Tarlac.

The endeavor aims to stimulate industrial development in these areas, particularly in pharmaceutical manufacturing, medical equipment production, cold chain logistics, and research and development.

The plan is in line with the Marcos administration’s goal of accelerating ecozone development to create jobs, attract investments, expand growth in regions outside Metro Manila, and support inclusive economic progress.

According to BCDA, the partnership seeks to address the Philippines' long-standing reliance on imported medicines by creating a dedicated ecosystem for pharmaceutical manufacturing, research, and distribution. By integrating the world-class logistical advantages of the Clark airport complex with the industrial capacity of New Clark City, the BCDA and PPPI aim to create a seamless "factory-to-port" environment.

"his collaboration serves as a key expansion of PPPI’s vision for the national pharmaceutical industry. It directly complements PPPI’s ongoing partnership with the Clark International Airport Corporation (CIAC) for the development of the Pharmaceutical Logistics Hub at CIAC."

"This signing bridges the gap between logistics and manufacturing," said PPPI President and CEO Maria Blanca Kim B. Lokin. "By studying the feasibility of specialized pharma-ecozones, we are not just building warehouses; we are creating a high-tech environment where research, production, and global distribution can thrive in one place."

The study will focus on several high-impact areas designed to attract both global and local investment.

It will begin with site identification, locating optimal areas within New Clark City and CCAC for state-of-the-art manufacturing plants and R&D laboratories. It will also emphasize logistical integration, leveraging Clark International Airport to ensure rapid, temperature-controlled transit of pharmaceutical products. Finally, the study will address incentive frameworks, creating a competitive environment to attract global pharmaceutical giants while supporting local drug manufacturers.

"Developing pharmaceutical ecozones is a key priority for BCDA in Clark. By positioning Clark as an integral part of the country’s healthcare ecosystem, we are improving access to medicines, fostering innovation, and enhancing the nation’s capacity to meet healthcare needs. At the same time, this initiative supports high-value job creation, attracts investment, and stimulates inclusive and sustainable growth for the Philippines," said BCDA President and CEO Joshua M. Bingcang.

Beyond healthcare, the development of these specialized zones is expected to be a major economic driver for Central Luzon. The project is projected to generate thousands of high-value jobs for Filipino scientists, pharmacists, and engineers, further strengthening the country’s specialized workforce.