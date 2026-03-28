Ateneo study traces human presence in Mindoro to 40,000 years ago

As part of the university’s lecture series, Pawlik and his team presented new archaeological findings that add significant evidence to the Philippines’ early history.

“Until very recently, the common concept was that advanced maritime technology was introduced by Austronesian-speaking groups migrating from mainland Asia,” Pawlik said in an interview.

“Now we know that early seafaring [in Mindoro] involved the capacity to cross long distances, navigate safely, and explore marine resources,” he added.

Early peopling of the Philippines

Pawlik explained that geographic conditions during the Ice Age differed significantly from today, shaping early human settlement across Island Southeast Asia.

“When we talk about early peopling of the Philippine archipelago, the geography and landscapes were very different during the Ice Age,” he said.

He noted that Palawan belongs to the Sunda region—connected to mainland Asia—while much of the Philippines remained oceanic, requiring early humans to undertake sea crossings.

Mindoro, located near Huxley’s Line, was identified as a key entry point via the Palawan Corridor.

“The route from prehistoric Borneo through Palawan to Mindoro is a possible entry route for early human migrations,” Pawlik said.

The study suggests anatomically modern humans (Homo sapiens) reached the Philippines around 40,000 years ago, while earlier hominins arrived in Wallacea as early as one million years ago.

Mindoro Archaeological Project

Since 2010, Pawlik has led excavations in southern Mindoro, surveying over 40 caves and rock shelters across Mindoro, Ilin Island, and Ambulong Island.

Among the most significant sites is Bubog 1, a rockshelter on Ilin Island, which revealed dense shell middens—evidence of early marine consumption.

Radiocarbon dating shows these deposits range from around 4,000 to as early as 35,000 years ago.

Other sites, including Bubog 2, Cansubong Cave, and Bilat Cave, yielded evidence of prehistoric occupation, burial activity, and long-term human settlement.

“These findings suggest that Mindoro was continuously populated for the last 40,000 years,” Pawlik said.

Ancient fishing technologies

The research also uncovered early shell tools, including 7,000-year-old Tridacna shell adzes used for woodworking and possibly boat building.

“Shell adzes are commonly associated with boat building,” Pawlik noted.

While no direct evidence of ancient boats has been found in the Philippines, rising sea levels may have submerged such sites.

Still, archaeological evidence indicates early coastal communities engaged in fishing as far back as 30,000 years ago.

The Mindoro Archaeology Project contributes to broader research on early human migration and adaptation in Southeast Asia.

Findings show that early settlers in Mindoro adapted to changing climates and landscapes, particularly during the Last Glacial Maximum.

The study also highlights the Philippines’ role in understanding prehistoric seafaring and island colonization.