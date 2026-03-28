Akari eliminates Choco Mucho, reaches last battle for semis spot

Akari booted out Choco Mucho in an edge-of-your-seat five-set classic, 25-15, 23-25, 25-16, 15-25, 21-19, to advance into the last stage of the 2026 Premier Volleyball League (PVL) All-Filipino Conference Play-in tournament Saturday at the Ninoy Aquino Stadium.

The Chargers needed six match point advantages and saved one before finishing off the Flying Titans for a chance to vie for a round robin Final Four seat against Creamline.

Akari and Creamline will dispute the semis spot to join PLDT and Cignal on 7 April at the FilOil EcoOil Centre

Ivy Lacsina dropped 30 points on 28 spikes, one ace and one kill block while adding 10 digs and 27 excellent receptions in a superb all-around performance for the Chargers, who punched in 68 attack points.

Eli Soyud finished with 18 points she iced with the game-winning ace, Fifi Sharma had 13 markers and Gethcel Soltones contributed 11 points and 23 excellent receptions for Akari.

“I’m just very proud of my team, it’s their will that got them to step into the next round. We adjusted and Choco Mucho did the same. We had intense training just to know the tendencies of Choco Mucho. But still, it’s their will to win, wanting it more to go to the next level,” Chargers head coach Tina Salak said.

“But it’s not over. The team showed its character. I'm so proud of my team for working all throughout. They didn’t lose trust in each other.”

Ced Domingo gave Akari its first of three straight match point advantages before Lacsina saved the Chargers from collapse to tie it at 17.

Akari got two more match point advantages but Choco Mucho tied it 19 on a Kat Tolentino kill. Lorraine Pecana, however, crumbled under immense pressure and sent her service long before Soyud’s service winner.

Eya Laure had 20 points, 11 digs and 12 excellent receptions for the Flying Titans, who eliminated ZUS Coffee in the first phase of the stepladder round.

Tolentino finished with 19 markers and Sisi Rondina posted 13 points and 20 excellent receptions.