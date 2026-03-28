A healing Mass rooted in one family’s miracle

TAGAYTAY CITY — A weekly healing Mass at Ina ng Saklolo Parish continues to draw devotees every Saturday at noon, rooted in a story of recovery that parishioners consider a miracle.

The healing Mass traces its roots to 2005, when the parish priest’s sister was diagnosed with brain cancer — two tumors, doctors said, with little chance of survival. From local hospitals to specialists in Toronto, Canada, the answer remained the same. At the time, the priest described himself as a “rookie,” but he did what he knew: he prayed over his sister every day.