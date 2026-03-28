A healing Mass rooted in one family’s miracle

TAGAYTAY CITY — A weekly healing Mass at Ina ng Saklolo Parish continues to draw devotees every Saturday at noon, rooted in a story of recovery that parishioners consider a miracle.
The healing Mass traces its roots to 2005, when the parish priest’s sister was diagnosed with brain cancer — two tumors, doctors said, with little chance of survival. From local hospitals to specialists in Toronto, Canada, the answer remained the same. At the time, the priest described himself as a “rookie,” but he did what he knew: he prayed over his sister every day.
He said the tumors gradually shrank until they disappeared, a development doctors abroad described as a miracle.
Two decades later, the priest would present his sister during the homily on Saturday — alive and well.
The experience led to the establishment of the healing Mass, which has since become a regular gathering for the faithful seeking prayers and hope.