World Bank to aid economies hit by Mideast conflict

“The World Bank Group is moving quickly to help client countries to navigate this crisis. We are ready to respond at scale — combining immediate financial relief with policy expertise and private sector support for the recovery of jobs and growth,” the statement read.

Deliver immediate relief

“Our aim is to deliver immediate relief by leveraging our active portfolio, our crisis response toolkit, and pre-arranged financing facilities. We will transition progressively to fast-disbursing instruments anchored in sound policies to underpin recovery,” it added.

The Philippines has been a member of the World Bank Group since 1946, shortly after its inception. As a member and shareholder, it receives financial and technical support for development projects, primarily through the International Bank for Reconstruction and Development, which lends to middle-income countries such as the Philippines.

Sharp increases in key global communities

The World Bank noted that the conflict has driven sharp increases in key global commodities, with oil prices rising by nearly 40 percent between February and March, liquefied natural gas shipments to Asia increasing by almost two-thirds, and nitrogen-based fertilizer prices climbing by nearly 50 percent in March. It added that it would expedite the use of its full range of financial instruments to support member economies.

“Our aim is to deliver immediate relief by leveraging our active portfolio, our crisis response toolkit, and pre-arranged financing facilities. We will transition progressively to fast-disbursing instruments anchored in sound policies to underpin recovery,” the statement said.