Summer heat and melasma: What you need to know

We spoke with dermatologist Dr. Kei George Rebolledo, founder of Kutis by Kei and KBK Skin, about why summer can be especially challenging for patients with melasma.

“Melasma is very irritable. Even a little sun exposure or heat can make it worse,” he says.

What melasma is and why it is tricky

Melasma behaves differently from ordinary sunspots. While sunspots appear as more defined marks, Dr. Kei says melasma “looks like a map,” showing up as patchy discoloration, usually on the cheeks and face. It is more common in women and is often linked to hormonal changes. “It’s both hormonal and induced by UV (ultraviolet rays),” he says.

Managing melasma during a tropical summer requires more than just sunscreen. Heat matters, too. Whether you are running errands, commuting, or spending time in a hot kitchen, your skin can still react.

“I always tell my patients, nothing can beat sun avoidance,” Dr. Kei says. “Even if there is sun protection, sun avoidance is still more effective.”