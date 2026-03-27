Summer heat and melasma: What you need to know

The Philippine summer brings beach trips, outdoor lunches, punishing afternoon heat and long, humid commutes.
For people dealing with melasma, it can also make an already stubborn skin condition harder to manage. Triggered by sun exposure, heat and hormones, melasma often becomes more difficult to control during the hottest months.
We spoke with dermatologist Dr. Kei George Rebolledo, founder of Kutis by Kei and KBK Skin, about why summer can be especially challenging for patients with melasma.
“Melasma is very irritable. Even a little sun exposure or heat can make it worse,” he says.
What melasma is and why it is tricky
Melasma behaves differently from ordinary sunspots. While sunspots appear as more defined marks, Dr. Kei says melasma “looks like a map,” showing up as patchy discoloration, usually on the cheeks and face. It is more common in women and is often linked to hormonal changes. “It’s both hormonal and induced by UV (ultraviolet rays),” he says.
Managing melasma during a tropical summer requires more than just sunscreen. Heat matters, too. Whether you are running errands, commuting, or spending time in a hot kitchen, your skin can still react.
“I always tell my patients, nothing can beat sun avoidance,” Dr. Kei says. “Even if there is sun protection, sun avoidance is still more effective.”
How doctors treat it
His approach follows what he describes as a triangle: skincare, oral medication and procedures. “It should be synergistic,” he says.
At the center of that routine is sunscreen. “I always teach my patients two fingers,” he says, referring to the amount needed for the face and neck. He also mentions lightening ingredients such as kojic acid, arbutin and niacinamide.
For more challenging cases, Dr. Kei also uses RF (radio frequency) microneedling in his clinics through a partnership with Elogio Philippines. He says the treatment may help address melasma differently from procedures that target pigment alone.
“Most people think melasma is just pigment, but it also has a vascular component,” he says.
He says patients typically need three to five sessions using RF microneedling in his clinic, specifically the device Sylfirm X, which has two modes — ultra-short pulsed wave (PW) and continuous wave (CW). These treatments, says Dr. Kei, work best when paired with consistent skincare and strict sun protection. Downtime is minimal, usually limited to slight redness after the procedure. He emphasizes that maintenance remains key.
He is also careful not to overpromise. “I never promise my patients 100 percent clearance,” he says. “I promise 80 to 90 percent clearance,” provided they commit to treatment and proper skincare.
Melasma, he adds, is a long-term condition. “A melasma patient cannot stop using products because it really comes back.”
The summer strategy
In the end, the most effective summer strategy is also the least glamorous: stay out of the sun, protect your skin every day and keep your expectations realistic.
Summer may be prime time for vacations and outdoor plans, but for people with melasma, it is also a season that demands extra discipline. As Dr. Kei stresses, “Sunblock is number one. But sun avoidance is more important.”