Still ink-redible: Brother marks 25 years

He also discussed the company’s expansion into cooling solutions through “Pure Drive,” a spot cooler designed for industrial environments such as factories and warehouses.

The system uses water-based evaporative cooling technology, which does not emit hot exhaust air and consumes less power compared to conventional systems.

Product demonstrations allowed attendees to test sublimation printing on mugs using personal images.

Standard printers were also used to produce photos converted into magnets, highlighting practical applications of existing devices.

Hocson said the company faced early challenges establishing itself in a market with existing competitors, adding that support from retail partners helped drive its growth.

He also described the global pandemic as the “most difficult time” for the company.

“We are very proud to say that during Covid, we did not lay off any employees, even our frontliners,” he said.

He added that Brother continues to expand its service network across the country.

“We have to make sure that our presence supports the dealers and the public,” he said.