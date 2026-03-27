Sleep deprivation, burnout, dropout risk among working students’ primary struggles

The report showed that 56.1 percent of the respondents sleep only five hours or fewer per night. The consequences could be severe: impaired cognitive function, reduced immune response, depression and increased accident risk, which could all compromise academic and job performance (and occupational safety, too).

Another crucial insight from the survey was the level of burnout working students were experiencing, with 58.1 percent saying they feel overwhelmed and 49.7 percent reporting emotional and mental exhaustion. Interestingly, the study also revealed high self-efficacy and pride scores among the respondents despite the significant distress indicators. 74.8 percent said they feel proud of balancing work and school and 78.7 percent stated they understand the skills expected in their industry.

The survey underlined that this paradox or duality is a defining psychological characteristic of working students, which can lead them to dismiss or underreport exhaustion that requires institutional or clinical attention.

On top of these, 45.2 percent seriously considered quitting school due to work or personal pressures. Yet, the research also showed that 69 percent of them cited personal growth as a motivation, and 58.7 percent would still work and study without financial need. This highlights their commitment to balancing their academic and professional ambitions despite the structural inflexibilities that make showing up harder every day.

Realities of juggling responsibilities

A key indicator of why working students are sleep deprived, burned out and contemplating quitting school would be the lack of time in managing all of their roles and responsibilities. Time emerged as the primary academic barrier with 52.9 percent, revealing that Filipino working students are living a “dual-full-time” life.

Over 80 percent of the surveyed students were holding full-time employment while pursuing their degrees, with 43.9 percent balancing a full-time academic load alongside a 40-hour work week (when the common international threshold for manageable student employment is 20 hours per week).

The survey also found that 45.2 percent said they work on-site — meaning, the additional commute consumes time that should be spent studying. And even 41.3 percent report active caregiving responsibilities for children, elderly relatives or siblings.

With many working students in the Philippines serving as their family’s breadwinners or partial providers (77.4 percent from the survey said they financially supported others), the most requested intervention was financial literacy and aid, closely followed by career placement support and mental health services.

Disruption to their work or studies affects not only the individual but their immediate support systems, elevating the struggle from an education issue to a broader socioeconomic and sociopolitical concern.

The sentiments were consistent with the findings of the 2025 survey on working students conducted by The Nerve. It said that time constraints and financial struggles are the biggest hurdles in balancing work and studies.

Stepping up for working students

The 2026 SWS Report was drawn from the anonymous aggregated survey results of working student respondents from all over the country, conducted from 18 February to 17 March. As part of its broader effort to recognize and support an essential part of the Filipino workforce, MMDC intends to conduct the State of the Working Student survey annually to provide schools, industry leaders and policymakers with a clear roadmap for creating more inclusive and supportive environments for those balancing work and education.