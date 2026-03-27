RSA pushes gov’t to decide on Petron takeover

We invested $2 billion to upgrade the Bataan refinery and kept it running even when it would have been easier to just import finished fuel, the way other oil companies chose to do. We did that because the country needs its own refining capacity. That has always been our reason,” Ang said.

Petron’s Bataan refinery—processing 180,000 barrels per day and supplying about a third of the nation’s fuel—has become even more crucial amid the Strait of Hormuz disruption and soaring global oil prices.

Petron ended 2025 with a net income of P15.6 billion, surging 84 percent from P8.5 billion the year before, driven by stronger domestic sales, improved refinery performance in both the Philippines and Malaysia, and lower financing costs resulting from tighter cash management.

In a disclosure to the stock exchange, the company reported selling 113.4 million barrels across its Philippine and Malaysian operations, a 3-percent increase from 110 million barrels in 2024.

Based on government data, Petron raised its market share to 27.8 percent in the first half of 2025 from 25 percent in 2024. It likewise maintained a dominant 25.1-percent share of the LPG sector.