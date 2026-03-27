Recruitment agency, visa firm closed in Manila crackdown

The Department of Migrant Workers on Friday shut down a suspended recruitment agency and its partner visa consultancy in Ermita, Manila for alleged illegal recruitment of overseas Filipino workers.
The closure operations were led by Undersecretary Bernard Olalia against Creative Artist Placement Service Inc. and its tie-up firm Schengen Visa Cals. Authorities said the firms allegedly offered jobs in Europe without valid job orders, targeting applicants bound for Hungary, Poland and the Czech Republic.
"This is an example of a licensed agency, but it is against the orders, directions, and rules and regulations of our Department of Migrant Workers. They are victimizing our countrymen who want to work in Europe, particularly in Hungary, Poland, and the Czech Republic," Olalia said. "Their modus operandi is that they offer jobs as factory workers, caregivers, and skilled workers, but they do not deploy."
The agency allegedly required placement fees ranging from P80,000 to P150,000, promising salaries of up to P80,000. However, at least 45 complainants reported that they were not deployed even after waiting for a year. "They ask for a placement fee from P80,000 up to P150,000. So, 45 complainants went in our office and we were able to validate that they do not have a job order in the countries that I mentioned for recruitment," Olalia said.
The DMW said the agency’s license will be cancelled and its staff will be placed on the government’s list of persons with derogatory records, barring them from participating in overseas recruitment. They will also face illegal recruitment charges. "That is why we are here today to implement the two closure orders," Olalia said, adding, "It is a licensed agency. But now, starting today, because we closed it on the DMW website, you can see there. We also canceled and closed it, so they cannot recruite and offer employment abroad."
The operation brings to seven the number of establishments shut down by the DMW this year.