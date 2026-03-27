Recruitment agency, visa firm closed in Manila crackdown

"This is an example of a licensed agency, but it is against the orders, directions, and rules and regulations of our Department of Migrant Workers. They are victimizing our countrymen who want to work in Europe, particularly in Hungary, Poland, and the Czech Republic," Olalia said. "Their modus operandi is that they offer jobs as factory workers, caregivers, and skilled workers, but they do not deploy."

The agency allegedly required placement fees ranging from P80,000 to P150,000, promising salaries of up to P80,000. However, at least 45 complainants reported that they were not deployed even after waiting for a year. "They ask for a placement fee from P80,000 up to P150,000. So, 45 complainants went in our office and we were able to validate that they do not have a job order in the countries that I mentioned for recruitment," Olalia said.